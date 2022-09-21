Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Big-city vibes come to downtown Canton with high-end destination restaurant 'Mélange,' opening on Sept. 27
CANTON, Ohio — People craving big-city energy in downtown Canton will have another option to suit their tastes, starting next week!. Mélange is the latest new restaurant to come on the scene, promising classic fare alongside updated takes on old favorites. "Mélange is a French term which means...
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
Cleveland Scene honors 3News for 'Best Local News Station,' and other individual awards in 'Best of Cleveland 2022'
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 22, 2021. On Wednesday, Cleveland Scene released its annual "Best of Cleveland" awards. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaming Classic takes over I-X Center
The Cleveland Gaming Classic features retro video games, arcade games, pinball machines, cosplay, collectibles and special guests.
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
Cleveland Scene
Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Fall colors are one of the best parts of the season in Northeast Ohio, and thankfully we're blessed with an abundance of beautiful parks and hiking trails, all within an hour of downtown Cleveland, where you can take in the foliage. Here are the very best. South Chagrin Reservation/ Henry...
Cleveland's Angie Haze To Release New Album in October
Local singer-songwriter will play a release party on October 15 at the Rialto Theatre in Akron
RELATED PEOPLE
Build the Pho Delivers Big Bowls of Delicious Vietnamese Noodle Soup in Uptown
The restaurant is owned by Sheng Long Yu, who operates a dozen other Asian eateries in the area
Cleveland Scene
Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall
Looking for something a bit more spooky than apples and pumpkins this fall? Halloween brings out the spirit in all of us and these Northeast Ohio haunted houses and ghostly events are sure to scare the pants off of you. Check their sites for more information. 1390 West 65th St.,...
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
Cleveland Scene
Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else
Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
cleveland19.com
Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
Thousands of mums blooming for Barberton's 32nd Mum Fest
For more than 30 years, in Barberton, they have been creating beautiful mum art for their Mum Festival and this year's theme is patriotic and colorful just like, one of their volunteers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Scene
The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers
Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
spectrumnews1.com
Slavic Festival returning with new name, theme
CLEVELAND — Odetta Fields is on a mission to bring attention back to the Slavic Village neighborhood in Cleveland. “It’s very important because we want people to come together for the music and the resources," Fields said. She’s getting the word out about the Walter Hyde Fleet Jamboree....
The Home Pantry to Debut at the West Side Market with Expanded Product Line
Beloved for her high-quality jams, soup and baking mixes, and spice blends, Alaina Caruso will offer even more at a new market stall
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
Comments / 0