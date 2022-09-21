ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
Things That Cleveland Does Better Than Anyone Else

Sure, your city is fine and cool but is it Cleveland? Nope. And that's a shame, because there are a ton of reasons you'd want to be here rather than anywhere else. Redditor @JakeandElwood came up with this thread asking what Cleveland does best and got a bunch of great responses that really highlighted all the city has to offer, from the Metroparks and Cleveland Orchestra to the weather (really) and downtown architecture. We're No. 1, everyone, and here are all the reasons why.
Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron. The idea started back in childhood. A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.
The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
Slavic Festival returning with new name, theme

CLEVELAND — Odetta Fields is on a mission to bring attention back to the Slavic Village neighborhood in Cleveland. “It’s very important because we want people to come together for the music and the resources," Fields said. She’s getting the word out about the Walter Hyde Fleet Jamboree....
