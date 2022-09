Although delivery pizzas, all-nighters, and tight budgets characterize college, it’s also an ideal opportunity to develop lifelong healthy habits. This four-year incubation period is the time to focus on becoming the best version of yourself. Despite restricted dining hall options or roommates who seem to live off instant beef-flavored ramen and microwaved mac and cheese, going vegan on campus is totally doable. Become your best self not just through the higher education you’re paying for, but through your lifestyle as well. Here are five tried-and-true steps to help you easily go vegan on (and off) campus.

