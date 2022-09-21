Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
Tennessee-Florida 'College GameDay': Guest picker nominations
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup. For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University...
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update
Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
Behind Enemy Lines: Vols Wire's Dan Harralson gives his take on Tennessee
The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off in Neyland Stadium on Saturday in a battle of two historic Southeastern Conference foes. Both teams enter Week 4 of college football ranked in the top 25 of both major polls though one has looked much better so far than the other during the opening weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Smith headed back to Starkville?
Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
ESPN Announces Broadcast Crew for Alabama-Vanderbilt
Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Vanderbilt in its SEC home opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be viewed on the SEC Network, just as Alabama was featured in Week 1 against Utah State in the same time slot. Calling the game out of ESPN are the...
Saturday College Football Selections: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to give their best bets for the matchup between Vanderbilt and No. 2 Alabama.
Tony Vitello to make appearance on College Gameday
Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello will make an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday Saturday morning, Tennessee announced Friday night. Vitello's appearance will be at 9:30 a.m. ET. College GameDay will be broadcasting live from 9 a.m.-Noon ET Saturday on the lawn outside Ayers Hall on The Hill on UT's...
Thoughts On SEC Football Weekend
Thoughts on the day before Alabama opens Southeastern Conference football play hosting Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network)…. One of the interesting things going on at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week is Alabama football playing host not to just Vanderbilt, but also to the 1972 Crimson Tide football team. That Bama team won the Southeastern Conference championship even though it lost to Auburn.
