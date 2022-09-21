ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update

Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
AUSTIN, TX
VolunteerCountry

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Smith headed back to Starkville?

Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Tony Vitello to make appearance on College Gameday

Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello will make an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday Saturday morning, Tennessee announced Friday night. Vitello's appearance will be at 9:30 a.m. ET. College GameDay will be broadcasting live from 9 a.m.-Noon ET Saturday on the lawn outside Ayers Hall on The Hill on UT's...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Thoughts On SEC Football Weekend

Thoughts on the day before Alabama opens Southeastern Conference football play hosting Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network)…. One of the interesting things going on at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week is Alabama football playing host not to just Vanderbilt, but also to the 1972 Crimson Tide football team. That Bama team won the Southeastern Conference championship even though it lost to Auburn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

