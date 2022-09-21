Read full article on original website
Related
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Apply Now to Obtain I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits for the Pendleton, La Grande or Ontario area
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested parties need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office (see contact information below) between October 1 and October 31 for details and application requirements (such as appropriate ANSI 3 safety vests, etc.). Random drawings held November 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the ODOT permits.
elkhornmediagroup.com
20 Minute Delays Expected on OR-86 Near Baker City for September 22 and 26
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) Expect 20 minutes delays along OR 86 (Baker-Copperfield Hwy.) during evenings of Sept. 22 and Sept. 26 to accommodate a 16-foot-wide, 180-foot-long, 416,300-pound load. The oversized freight (non-hazardous generator equipment) will move slowly (10-40 mph) down the center of highway at times, blocking both lanes. Pilot cars and flaggers will direct traffic around the transport as it moves from Baker City to the Brownlee Dam, on the Idaho side of the Snake River.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Forestry celebrates conclusion of statewide plantings of Hiroshima peace trees
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) A four-year-long campaign to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima finished Sept. 21 with a celebration at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Salem. That date was chosen because it is the International Day of Peace as declared by the United Nations General Assembly back in 1981.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Parks and Recreation Hosting Fall Tree Planting Day
LA GRANDE – (Information from La Grande Parks and Recreation) La Grande is a Tree City USA, which warrants a continued dedication to urban forestry and conservation. As October is Neighborwoods, it is the perfect time to get out and plant even more trees. La Grande Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Fall Community Tree Planting Day Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 A.M. to Noon. The following information has been provided for volunteers:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Confirmed Wolf Depredation in Union County
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) September 20, 2022 – Union County (Balloon Tree area) General situation and animal information: On 9/20/22, a herder found the intact carcass of a 110 lb. dead sheep in a private commercial timber land pasture. It was estimated that the sheep died less than eight hours prior to the investigation.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Twelve Mile Fire burns 2.5 acres near Ritter
LONG CREEK – The Long Creek Fire Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon Department of Forestry firefighting resources all responded to the report of a residential fire yesterday afternoon, near Ritter in Grant County. Wildcad.net reports the Twelve Mile Fire burned in grass and timber about 13.3...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Good deputies are hard to find
UMATILLA COUNTY – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says that not very long ago advertising to hire a deputy could bring forth 100 applications. Those days are gone as he tries to fill out his staff of patrol deputies. The last hiring notice brought in only eight applicants. The sheriff’s office sent all eight notifications about the date and time for testing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
When to Call 911 for an Ambulance
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande Fire Department) How do you tell the difference between a true emergency and a minor problem? Certain Symptoms are so alarming that the need for emergency care or even an ambulance is obvious. But what should you do about more common illnesses and injuries.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Timeline is revealed in trooper’s shooting
WALLA WALLA – The man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper. Dean Atkinson Jr., 28, Thursday evening made his first court appearance and was. formally charged Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court. Bail for Brandon. Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, was set at $1 million...
Comments / 0