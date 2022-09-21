Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
Bill Barr's Odd Defense For Not Suing Trump's Kids Is Basically An Insult
Donald Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr doesn’t think the former president’s kids should have been included in the lawsuit filed Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James. But his rationale, as he explained it to Fox News on Wednesday, was an oddly patronizing defense that...
Donald Trump repeats odd nickname for Letitia James at North Carolina rally
Donald Trump repeated his unexplained – and potentially racist – nickname for New York attorney general Letitia James, who hit him and the Trump Organization with a $250m fraud lawsuit earlier this week. “There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Slate
Trump Loses Mar-a-Lago Appeal on Grounds of Precedent Called Cobbledick v. United States
On Wednesday, a three-person Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled unanimously that the Department of Justice can continue investigating Donald Trump for having potentially violated the law by keeping presidential records, including classified documents, at his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida. (One of the locations in which he allegedly stored such material was a closet near the Mar-a-Lago pool.)
Judges Are Playing ‘Calvinball’ With the Constitution Because They’re Mad Trump Was Banned From Twitter
A panel of judges in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has decided that “editorial discretion” is no longer a protected right under the First Amendment—because the judges are upset that Donald Trump was removed from Twitter.I know that sounds impossible, but it’s exactly what happened.“[T]he Supreme Court’s cases do not carve out ‘editorial discretion’ as a special category of First-Amendment-protected expression,” the court said, opening up a pandora’s box of potential mischief.The ruling is fractally wrong in the most frustrating ways. Just to understand any part of why it’s wrong, we could explore multiple layers of wrongness before even...
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.
You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
msn.com
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
Hakeem Jeffries rips DeSantis and Abbott, saying they need to act like governors and 'stop behaving like human traffickers'
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries called the behavior of the governors "radical, reckless, regressive, and reprehensible."
Republicans Want Biden To Reverse The $10,000 Student Debt Cancellation, But We Are Fighting Back
Republican governors are framing student debt cancellation as a class issue, pushing the false narrative that relief punishes the poor and rewards the rich. The post Republicans Want Biden To Reverse The $10,000 Student Debt Cancellation, But We Are Fighting Back appeared first on NewsOne.
US News and World Report
‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects
In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
NBC News
Enthusiasm for upcoming midterms is at all-time high, NBC News poll shows
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... A federal appeals court rules the Justice Department can resume using classified documents seized from Trump. ... The New York Attorney General sues Trump and three of his children, alleging business fraud. ... The House Jan. 6 committee reaches agreement with Ginni Thomas for an upcoming interview. ... The House passes bill to reform Electoral Count Act. ... Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams tells NBC’s Blayne Alexander about Georgia’s importance in November. ... And Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., has a new campaign ad touting efforts to lower prescription drug costs.
msn.com
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
Democrats will struggle to keep control of Congress in midterms, expert says
Ray Fair’s latest analysis suggests Democrats will get 46.7% of the national vote – and he usually comes within 3% of the final tally
