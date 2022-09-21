ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Recorder

Brooks: Keep it moving

“The harvest is plenty, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.” -Luke 10:2 NLT. Transparent moment: I was going to postpone my blog, among other things, until I get elected. I talked to my husband about it, explaining that I had writer’s block. I also shared with him that I didn’t want people to think that I’m using my blog for politics. And since I normally write about how I feel or current events in my life, it’s difficult to separate. He explained that as a preacher, speaker, writer, leader … sometimes current events do dictate direction. And more importantly, whatever is happening in my life can still be used to encourage others. So, here we are…
WISH-TV

Comedienne Ms. Pat talks this weekend’s Classic Comedy Jam

The Classic Cabaret Concert & Comedy Jam are back in Indianapolis for Circle City Classic weekend!. Comedienne Ms. Pat joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” as one of this weekend’s headlining acts. She will be performing alongside DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Lil Duval. On Saturday night, September...
City
Fox 59

Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
WISH-TV

What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
FOX59

Late Brownsburg woman helps Fishers mom in fight of her life

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Andrea Daugherty had many talents. From making people smile, to making people feel better, she was a kind and gentle person. It was when she was finishing nursing school that she started having stomach pain. Her sister, Jenny Acton, graduated at the same time as Andrea. “Her pain just got really bad, […]
WIBC.com

Officer Burton to be Buried in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Cemetery

RICHMOND, Ind.--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be buried in the Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The police department says you will be able to attend the service. Visitation for Burton, who was shot last month and died Sunday, will be 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday,...
Dartmouth

Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22

Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
