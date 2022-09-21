Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
A nutrition coach whose mission is to empower people to make small changes and choices to foster a healthier lifestyleArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Recorder
Brooks: Keep it moving
“The harvest is plenty, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.” -Luke 10:2 NLT. Transparent moment: I was going to postpone my blog, among other things, until I get elected. I talked to my husband about it, explaining that I had writer’s block. I also shared with him that I didn’t want people to think that I’m using my blog for politics. And since I normally write about how I feel or current events in my life, it’s difficult to separate. He explained that as a preacher, speaker, writer, leader … sometimes current events do dictate direction. And more importantly, whatever is happening in my life can still be used to encourage others. So, here we are…
WISH-TV
Comedienne Ms. Pat talks this weekend’s Classic Comedy Jam
The Classic Cabaret Concert & Comedy Jam are back in Indianapolis for Circle City Classic weekend!. Comedienne Ms. Pat joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” as one of this weekend’s headlining acts. She will be performing alongside DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Lil Duval. On Saturday night, September...
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
18 festivals around Indianapolis this fall 2022
Here are 18 festivals to check out this fall 2022 season in Indianapolis and around central Indiana.
wach.com
Former teachers warn 'woke' politics taking over American classrooms, pushing teachers to resign
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two former teachers ultimately pushed out of their jobs for blowing the whistle about political indoctrination in American school systems spoke to The National Desk about their experiences and what this all means for future generations. Tony Kinnett, a former science director in the Indianapolis Public...
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Hope been happening here’: Light of the World celebrates National Back to Church Sunday
Light of the World Christian Church made sure to create a welcoming environment for members and guests during Sunday worship service Sept. 18 for its National Back to Church Sunday service. The third Sunday of September is National Back to Church Sunday — a day to encourage friends, neighbors and...
Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 23 - 25
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, September 23 - 25, including Circle City Classic, the Indy Night Market, and Fiesta de la Familia.
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
WISH-TV
What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat.
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
West Indianapolis woman shuts down pantry she'd been operating since COVID started
INDIANAPOLIS — “One of my gifts is the gift of giving,” said 71-year-old Shirley Crumley, who has always believed it’s better to give than receive. That’s why two months into the COVID pandemic in 2020, Crumley started a food pantry outside her house in Indy’s Eagledale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
Late Brownsburg woman helps Fishers mom in fight of her life
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Andrea Daugherty had many talents. From making people smile, to making people feel better, she was a kind and gentle person. It was when she was finishing nursing school that she started having stomach pain. Her sister, Jenny Acton, graduated at the same time as Andrea. “Her pain just got really bad, […]
WIBC.com
Officer Burton to be Buried in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Cemetery
RICHMOND, Ind.--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be buried in the Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The police department says you will be able to attend the service. Visitation for Burton, who was shot last month and died Sunday, will be 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday,...
West Side bakery serving up a taste of Hispanic culture
Artisan Bakery and Pastries on the Indianapolis’ west side has been serving up tasty treats since 2018.
Dartmouth
Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22
Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
WISH-TV
Mayor Hogsett declares Thursday ‘Car Free Day’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders in Indianapolis encourage people to go car-free on Thursday. People are encouraged to participate in “Car Free Day” by getting to work by using scooters or bikes, carpooling, walking, or riding the bus. “The goal of the event today is to help...
WISH-TV
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
