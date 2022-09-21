CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a solemn celebration in Pilsen Saturday as friends, family and neighbors gathered to celebration the birthday of Kierra Coles, who disappeared nearly four years ago and has not been seen since. By most conventions it was a standard birthday party. There were balloons, cake, dancing, friends and family. But the guest of honor was missing. "I still wanna do something so people could know that I'm not going to stop fighting for my daughter for me to get either justice or for her to come home. I'm not going to stop fighting," said Karen Phillips. On her daughter's 30th...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO