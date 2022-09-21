Read full article on original website
Related
Bennington town pool nears re-opening
Bennington residents could be splashing into October, with Town officials nearing completion of their overhaul at the Recreation Center pool.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Canajoharie road closed after water main break
Traffic headed north on Moyer Street in Canajoharie will be turned around Friday morning after a water main broke underneath the road.
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival organizers hope wind won’t ground launch
The Adirondack Balloon Festival was set to continue Saturday dark and early at around 4:30 a.m., at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury. It was questionable Friday whether balloons would take flight. NewsChannel 13 spoke to balloon festival president, who told us if it’s too windy to fly, they still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Price Reduced! Stunning Jaw-Dropping Stillwater Mansion on 15 Acres
This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and then $7 million. Now it's $6.47 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
Knickerbacker Pool Complex facing possible demolition
The city of Troy has issued a Request for Bid (RFB) for the demolition of the former Knickerbacker Pool Complex and has gotten several bids that are under review. The pool has been closed since 2017 due to structural and mechanical deficiencies at the facility.
Oversize propane truck gets stuck under Twin Bridges
The Twin Bridges were deemed structurally safe after an oversized propane truck struck the overhead truss Wednesday evening.
A Fixer-Upper! Wanna Own a Boutique Motel in Warren County at Auction?
If you would like to take on a cool project and become an owner of a boutique motel in the North Country, this could be for you. Warren County is auctioning off an old-school motel that needs a lot of tender loving care. Where is This Boutique Motel Located?. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Impact of hot and dry summer on this year’s apple harvest
ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first full day of fall, with the seasonal festivities like apple picking well underway. Following a summer that brought months of hot and dry weather to much of the Capital Region, some apples could be a bit smaller this year, depending on how much water they were able to […]
Sign-ups for Thanksgiving basket drive
Sign-ups for the 43 annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady. Sign-ups will take place on October 21 through 23.
WRGB
Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers
Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire tears through barn in Broadalbin
The Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company was sent to an address on County Highway 107 just after 11 p.m. Thursday, after hearing that a barn on the property had caught fire.
Watervliet boy honored as hero during July fire
Harris is said to have saved five lives from the upstairs apartment. The city acknowledging his actions with a citation.
Upgrade for tubing at Adirondack Adventure Center
There has been an upgrade to the Lazy River Tubing Adventure at Adirondack Adventure Center. The center has acquired 165 acres of land along the Buttermilk section of the Hudson River.
WNYT
Dog abandoned on side of Queensbury road
An animal shelter in Queensbury is asking for your help. They are trying to find the owners of a dog who was left on the side of the road. The dog’s name is Baloo. He was found abandoned and in bad condition. NewsChannel 13 learned the SPCA of Upstate...
Albany PD: Missing 11-year-old located
The Albany Police Department said missing E'Layjah McFadden, 11, was located and returned home to her family in good health Friday night.
Tree smashes Gloversville car, driver uninjured
First responders were sent to the area of Kingsboro and East Eleventh Avenue in Gloversville at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after a tree fell onto a car.
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding
The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
Colonie investigating sick, dead ducks at The Crossings
The town of Colonie is issuing a warning after an increase in sick or dead waterfowl have been found by the pond at The Crossings.
Comments / 1