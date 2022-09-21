ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Price Reduced! Stunning Jaw-Dropping Stillwater Mansion on 15 Acres

This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and then $7 million. Now it's $6.47 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
Impact of hot and dry summer on this year’s apple harvest

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first full day of fall, with the seasonal festivities like apple picking well underway. Following a summer that brought months of hot and dry weather to much of the Capital Region, some apples could be a bit smaller this year, depending on how much water they were able to […]
Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers

Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
Dog abandoned on side of Queensbury road

An animal shelter in Queensbury is asking for your help. They are trying to find the owners of a dog who was left on the side of the road. The dog’s name is Baloo. He was found abandoned and in bad condition. NewsChannel 13 learned the SPCA of Upstate...
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding

The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
