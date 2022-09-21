This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and then $7 million. Now it's $6.47 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!

