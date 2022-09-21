Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Cash prediction as price eyes breakout from a descending trendline
The price of the cryptocurrency has been tied to macro events. Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD remains resilient despite a bear market. More often, Bitcoin Cash’s price movement has been related to that of Bitcoin. The former, a hard fork of Bitcoin, has been hit by macro events that have dampened its price.
Bitcoin attempts recovery after rate hike scare. Should you buy it?
Bitcoin recovered 1.58% on Thursday after the rate-hike drop. Bitcoin remains vulnerable as long as macro-issues do not abate. $19,250 is a level to watch on Bitcoin as it recovers. Bitcoin BTC/USD is one of the highly watched cryptocurrencies during interest rate decisions. That’s because the cryptocurrency has exhibited correlations...
Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September
A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
Tether’s USDT launches on Polkadot
Tether’s USDT is now live on 11 blockchain networks and ecosystems, including Ethereum, Tron and Solana. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest and most widely used US dollar-pegged stablecoin USDT, has announced that tokens are now live on the Polkadot (DOT) blockchain. USDT, with a market capitalisation...
Is the slide on Polkadot an opportunity to buy?
Polkadot is currently trading at $6.34 with weekly losses topping 10%. The interconnectivity blockchain is facing pressure from the ongoing crypto sell-off. Technical charts show more weakness as the price retest support zone. Polkadot DOT/USD has hit the floor, currently trading at $6.34. The price represents a 10.85% loss in...
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index (DXY) spikes
Bitcoin price came under intense pressure this week as the VIX and the US dollar index (DXY) surged. It moved below the important support level at $20,000 and is trading at $19,125. The BTC/USD and BTC/GBP have crashed by more than 50% this year. US dollar index surges. The BTC...
Coinsquare acquires crypto trading platform CoinSmart
The acquisition will see Coinsquare have over $350 million assets under custody. Coinsquare, currently Canada’s oldest operating cryptocurrency exchange and one of the largest in the country, is making further expansion moves with a fresh acquisition. This is after the crypto exchange moved to acquire Canadian-headquartered digital assets trading...
Crypto exchange Bitso introduces crypto QR payment tool in Argentina
Latin American-based crypto exchange Bitso will soon launch a new QR code payment feature in its wallet app. Bitso, one of the leading crypto exchanges in Latin America, announced that it would soon launch a new QR code payment tool in its wallet app. The feature would allow shoppers in...
Bitcoin could hit $500,000 in the next decade, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor says
Bitcoin is down by more than 60% from its recent all-time high, but Michael Saylor believes that it will recover its price in the next four years. Michael Saylor, the co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has revealed that he expects bitcoin to return to its November high of nearly $69,000 within the next four years.
CFTC orders crypto firm to pay $250,000 over registration violations
CFTC’s penalty against bZeroX, its founders and successor firm Ooki DAO relate to illegal offering of off-exchange crypto trading and for breaching the Bank Secrecy Act. Ooki DAO operated renamed bZeroX protocol. Regulator says actions are aimed at protecting US retail investors amid crypto’s rapidly growing market. The...
Blue chip NFT raffle project ‘Bored & Lucky’ joins Yuga Labs IP Ecosystem
As the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) continues to reign the NFT space and going well beyond towards the mass adoption, we see the rise of projects using the full potential of renowned jpegs – as BAYC owners have full intellectual property rights over their NFTs. Recently the ecosystem has attracted a lot of big names that utilize IP offered by BAYC, like Snoop Dogg and Eminem who smashed the VMAs rocking their ape personas like nobody’s watching.
