Infections are often associated with symptoms that aren’t directly tied to the pathogen, such as lethargy and loss of appetite. Scientists have long been interested in understanding where these so-called ‘sickness behaviors’ are ultimately controlled, as that information could shed light on the brain’s influence on the immune system and potentially lead to new treatments to speed recovery from myriad illnesses. Now, research in mice published earlier this month in Nature has tracked much of that control to a set of neurons deep in the brainstem.

