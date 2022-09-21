Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Scientist
Research Pinpoints the Neurons Behind Feeling Ill
Infections are often associated with symptoms that aren’t directly tied to the pathogen, such as lethargy and loss of appetite. Scientists have long been interested in understanding where these so-called ‘sickness behaviors’ are ultimately controlled, as that information could shed light on the brain’s influence on the immune system and potentially lead to new treatments to speed recovery from myriad illnesses. Now, research in mice published earlier this month in Nature has tracked much of that control to a set of neurons deep in the brainstem.
