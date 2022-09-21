Read full article on original website
Williams reaches all new heights at Smyrna
September 23 was a historic night for Smyrna head football coach Matt Williams. The Bulldog coach reached some all-new heights in more ways than one as the Bulldog leader. Since taking over in 2008, Williams has enjoyed a lot of success as a Dog trainer. Cultivating talent and building young men, Smyrna football has been about doing things the right way under his guidance. Continuing a long tradition of producing good, competitive purple and gold squads, he has been a coaching force in a highly competitive Rutherford county.
Firebirds Overpower Wildcats in Region Battle
The Pearl Cohn Firebirds scored touchdowns on their first six possessions to cruise past the Tullahoma Wildcats 45-0 Friday night in Nashville. Pearl Cohn took advantage of Wildcat miscues, cashing in turnover for points and short fields to set up scores to build a 35 point advantage in the first quarter. Tullahoma got a couple of stops in the second quarter to limit the Firebirds to just 10 more points before the break and then a running clock brought the second half which featured numerous backups on both sides to a quick end.
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
Tennessee Vols’ matchup with Florida gets a little tougher
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup with the Florida Gators got a little tougher on Saturday morning. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman won’t play against the Gators on Saturday. According to Thamel, the Vols are hoping Tillman can return to face LSU on October...
WSMV
Macon deputy rams car speeding through homecoming parade route
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County High School homecoming parade was halted after a driver being pursued by police was about to enter the parade route, according to school officials. Daniel Cook, Interim Director of Macon County Schools, said a Macon County Sheriff’s deputy rammed the driver of the...
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Macon County SRO saves homecoming crowd from dangerous driver
Macon County High School in Tennessee was holding its homecoming parade this afternoon when a man behind in a black vehicle went speeding around the roadblocks and heading right for the large crowd.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet Golden Bears vs Wilson Central Wildcats Game Recap
Our week 6 game of the week takes us to Wilson County for a rivalry game with two teams that are in very different places. Mount Juliet comes into the game at 3-1 with the district crown in mind. Wilson Central is 1-4 and could start to turn the season around with a big rivalry […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet Golden Bears vs Wilson Central Wildcats Game Recap appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Saturday, September 24 & Sunday, September 25 239 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN Purchase tickets online for the music festival in Franklin. Robertson County Fair Friday, September 23-Saturday, September 24 4635 Highway 41 N, Springfield, TN Purchase […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24, various times. This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 15th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. Train rides will be available for only $1 and many other kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage provided by Carpe Artista.
Schools look to recruit substitute teachers amid staffing shortages
School districts around the state continue to battle staffing shortages by incentivizing recruitment of teachers, bus drivers and maintenance staff, but they also need more substitutes.
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
Josh Heupel reveals that he does one thing very differently than Butch Jones did at Tennessee
There were many criticisms of former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones during his time in Knoxville. One of the biggest criticisms, however, was the “chart” that Jones apparently used to make certain decisions, such as going for a two-point conversion or going for it on fourth down.
Tennessee Vols assistant makes strong statement about the team’s goal the rest of the season
Tennessee Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary made it pretty clear this week that beating the Florida Gators isn’t going to be enough to satisfy this UT team in 2022. The Vols have bigger goals. And while those goals include beating Florida, Tennessee has its sights set higher — much...
A few strong storms possible Saturday night
We are expecting showers and thunderstorms to push through overnight tonight. A few storms could have some gusty damaging winds and hail associated with them, particularly in our western and southwestern counties.
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water
Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
