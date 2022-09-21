ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chris Godwin Injury News: When is he going to return?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Chris Godwin's injury and when he will be able to play.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

D’Andre Swift Injury News: Should you bench him this week in Fantasy?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the likelihood of D'Andre Swift playing in Week 3. The Lions running back has been solid this year.
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Jerry Jeudy Injury News: Is his injury worse than expected?

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Jerry Jeudy's injury. What does this mean for Week 3?.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Transactions#Wr Cj Board#Ps Cleveland#Ol Blaise Andries#Ps Houston#Ps Texans#Wallace Simms#Ps New York Jets Jets#Ps Jets#Ps Seattle#Lb Dorian O Daniel#Wr Cole Beasley#Ps Buccaneers#Titans#Ps Commanders#Nfl Draft Diamonds
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Keenan Allen Injury News: Will his hamstring hold him out in week 3?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about Keenan Allen's hamstring injury and if he will be ready to play in Week 3.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Najee Harris: Buy Low, or Sell High on the Steelers running back?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses whether to buy low or sell high on Najee Harris.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The biggest NFL storylines from week 2 going into week 3

It is astonishing just how quickly things can change in the NFL. There were three teams snatching defeat from the claws of victory on Sunday, with Week 2 going down as one of the more hectic weeks in recent memory. There were numerous twists and turns where the best offshore sportsbooks would’ve given you long, long odds on those outcomes.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Top NCAA FCS Football Matchups of Week 4

Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 NCAA FCS Football matchups of week 4. South Dakota State University at Missouri State University. This has the potential to be one of the most intriguing FCS games of the year. Missouri State’s offense has junior wide receiver Ty Scott who has 256 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Defensively for the Jackrabbits junior linebacker Adam Bock had 26 tackles and 1 forced fumble in the first 3 games. South Dakota State’s offense has junior running back Isaiah Davis who has 236 rushing yards this season. Defensively for the Bears they have senior defensive lineman Kevin Ellis who has 16 tackles, and 2.5 TFLs in 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

