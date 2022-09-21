Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Chris Godwin Injury News: When is he going to return?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses Chris Godwin's injury and when he will be able to play.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
D’Andre Swift Injury News: Should you bench him this week in Fantasy?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the likelihood of D'Andre Swift playing in Week 3. The Lions running back has been solid this year.
What you need to know about Week 3 of NFL season
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers meet for the fifth time in their careers as the Packers-Buccaneers game headlines a strong slate of Week 3 NFL action.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jerry Jeudy Injury News: Is his injury worse than expected?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Jerry Jeudy's injury. What does this mean for Week 3?.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Atlanta High School star quarterback Eitan Force died moments after throwing a touchdown
An Atlanta high school football player died playing the game he loved last night. Eitan Force a star quarterback and captain of his flag football team at Weber High School drove down the field and scored on his teams senior night. Force was immediately helped by trainers and staff until...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Keenan Allen Injury News: Will his hamstring hold him out in week 3?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about Keenan Allen's hamstring injury and if he will be ready to play in Week 3.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Najee Harris: Buy Low, or Sell High on the Steelers running back?
Dr. Jesse Morse discusses whether to buy low or sell high on Najee Harris.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dante Beard, WR, Johnson C. Smith University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My ability to catch the ball and move as quick for my size. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6 years old. What is one thing that NFL teams should...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The biggest NFL storylines from week 2 going into week 3
It is astonishing just how quickly things can change in the NFL. There were three teams snatching defeat from the claws of victory on Sunday, with Week 2 going down as one of the more hectic weeks in recent memory. There were numerous twists and turns where the best offshore sportsbooks would’ve given you long, long odds on those outcomes.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top NCAA FCS Football Matchups of Week 4
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 NCAA FCS Football matchups of week 4. South Dakota State University at Missouri State University. This has the potential to be one of the most intriguing FCS games of the year. Missouri State’s offense has junior wide receiver Ty Scott who has 256 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns this season. Defensively for the Jackrabbits junior linebacker Adam Bock had 26 tackles and 1 forced fumble in the first 3 games. South Dakota State’s offense has junior running back Isaiah Davis who has 236 rushing yards this season. Defensively for the Bears they have senior defensive lineman Kevin Ellis who has 16 tackles, and 2.5 TFLs in 2022.
