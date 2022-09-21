Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a retinal disease that threatens the vision of prematurely born infants. Severe visual impairment up to complete blindness is caused by neovascularization and inflammation, progressively destroying the immature retina. ROP primarily affects newborns in middle- and low-income countries with limited access to current standard treatments such as intraocular drug injections and laser- or cryotherapy. To overcome these limitations, we developed a nanotherapeutic that effectively prevents ROP development with one simple intravenous injection. Its lipid nanocapsules transport the antiangiogenic and anti-inflammatory cyclosporin A efficiently into disease-driving retinal pigment epithelium cells. In a mouse model of ROP, a single intravenous injection of the nanotherapeutic prevented ROP and led to normal retinal development by counteracting neovascularization and inflammation. This nanotherapeutic approach has the potential to bring about a change of paradigm in ROP therapy and prevent millions of preterm born infants from developing ROP.

