Sanpete County, UT

New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
Doril Woolley Watson

Doril Woolley Watson, was born August 4,1935 as the second of eight children in a family boarding home in Richfield, Utah, known as “The Wright House,” to Mary “Fern” Madsen and Earl Wright Woolley. She was embraced by her Heavenly Father, Savior, and surrounded by family on both sides of the veil as she gracefully passed from this mortal life on September 22, 2022.
Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
Heber Valley bypass could destroy iconic north fields and pollute Provo River, critics say

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of Trouts Unlimited in Utah County has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where the fish will bite–and that really is the whole point.
David James Eicher

David James Eicher, 72 of Mount Pleasant, passed away September 5, 2022 of complications of end stage renal failure. David was born July 10, 1950 to Ray Donald Eicher and Rena Evelyn Sinclair in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dave grew up in Tuba City, Arizona on the Navajo/Hopi Indian Reservation. He Spoke fondly of the memories of this beautiful and sacred place. He mentioned that he didn’t appreciate the beauty of the red rock while he lived there but missed it when he was gone. He lived in Orem, Utah for many years and leaves lifelong friends there.
Guest opinion: Election deniers are opportunists

In many states, the focus on voter security has ironically led to laws making it harder to vote. We’ve been lucky so far in Utah – our Governor’s Office, the State Legislature, elections administrators and most County Commissioners have shown little patience for irrational claims of rigged elections. Our voting laws and norms are set with the public good in mind.
Vehicle Stolen and Set on Fire In Richfield

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities were dispatched to a burning vehicle just past the water tower on the CC road west of Richfield. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze without it spreading. Around 8:00 a.m. the same day a part time Richfield resident reported that their vehicle had been stolen and upon investigation it was discovered that it was the jeep that had been found on fire. According to Richfield City Police, they are seeking two male suspects but are not releasing any other information at this time. Officer Haywood of the RCPD reminds residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside them.
Troy LaVerl Hansen

Troy LaVerl Hansen, 57, was born on 7/4/1965 in Nephi, Utah. He passed away on September 12th, 2022, from injuries sustained doing what he loved best in the very place he loved best–building a campfire up Fairview Canyon. Troy’s mom, Jeri Brady; his sister, Jamie Lynn Mercer and brother-in-law, Bill Mercer; his sister Melanie Bates; and his brother, Jason Mardell (Sarah), spent Troy’s last hours with him at The University of Utah Burn Trauma unit, playing Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, and Glenn Campbell, and despite the severity of his injuries, he played air guitar to the music, and sang a line from “Folsom Prison Blues,” along with the refrain from “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Even as we’re devastated over losing him far too soon, we all agree that there are worse ways to go than doing what one loves, and there’s no question that he left this world surrounded by every ounce of love we had for him.
Marva Waters Davis

Marva Waters Davis passed away on September 14, 2022, at the age of 94. Marva was born June 19, 1928, to Carrel and Iva Weight Waters. She married F. Keith Davis on September 11, 1947, in the Manti Temple. Marva was a lifelong resident of Mapleton and Springville. She and...
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

