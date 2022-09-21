Troy LaVerl Hansen, 57, was born on 7/4/1965 in Nephi, Utah. He passed away on September 12th, 2022, from injuries sustained doing what he loved best in the very place he loved best–building a campfire up Fairview Canyon. Troy’s mom, Jeri Brady; his sister, Jamie Lynn Mercer and brother-in-law, Bill Mercer; his sister Melanie Bates; and his brother, Jason Mardell (Sarah), spent Troy’s last hours with him at The University of Utah Burn Trauma unit, playing Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, and Glenn Campbell, and despite the severity of his injuries, he played air guitar to the music, and sang a line from “Folsom Prison Blues,” along with the refrain from “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Even as we’re devastated over losing him far too soon, we all agree that there are worse ways to go than doing what one loves, and there’s no question that he left this world surrounded by every ounce of love we had for him.

NEPHI, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO