$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
Gephardt Daily
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
kjzz.com
New Utah housing data: Home sales fall while days on market jump
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales hit a new low last month as mortgage interest rates climbed, according to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. According to a news release Thursday, the number of home sales in Salt Lake County in August dropped 27 percent from a year ago – the lowest number of sales for an August month in 11 years – as fewer buyers were able to qualify for financing.
Doril Woolley Watson
Doril Woolley Watson, was born August 4,1935 as the second of eight children in a family boarding home in Richfield, Utah, known as “The Wright House,” to Mary “Fern” Madsen and Earl Wright Woolley. She was embraced by her Heavenly Father, Savior, and surrounded by family on both sides of the veil as she gracefully passed from this mortal life on September 22, 2022.
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
Utahn facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A Spanish Fork man and two of his businesses have been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with multiple financial fraud schemes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). James Wolfgramm, 43, and his businesses Bitex LLC and Ohana Capital Financial, Inc. (OCF), face seven felony counts — […]
Gephardt Daily
Motorist in Eagle Mountain caught driving 60 mph over speed limit, prompts message from Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking speeders to slow down and save lives, including their own. The message follows a traffic stop for a man allegedly driving 115 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. “A 43-year-old man was...
ksl.com
Wings & Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed returns for its 10th anniversary Saturday
SPANISH FORK, UTAH — For a decade now, Wings and Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed has been delighting car and airplane fanatics alike with a fun-filled day at the Spanish Fork Airport. This year promises to be the best yet. "It's going to be huge. We've expanded our area,...
Utah County driver caught going 60 mph over speed limit
A driver was ticketed and even faces a charge of reckless driving after his speed was clocked at 60 miles per hour over the limit in Utah County.
Heber Valley bypass could destroy iconic north fields and pollute Provo River, critics say
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of Trouts Unlimited in Utah County has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where the fish will bite–and that really is the whole point.
Utah’s unemployment rate stays steady; county rate at 1.8%
Utah’s unemployment rate for July 2022 stood at 2% for the fourth straight month according to a report released Friday by the Utah Department of Workforce Services. In Utah County, unemployment stayed steady at 1.8% in July, the same as June, and down from 2.2% at this time last year.
Longtime volunteer launches write-in campaign for Utah County clerk
When voters receive their ballots in the mail next month, there will only be two names as as candidates for Utah County clerk. They won’t be the only people running, though. Candace Jacobson announced Sept. 12 that she would be seeking the seat with a write-in campaign. A longtime...
David James Eicher
David James Eicher, 72 of Mount Pleasant, passed away September 5, 2022 of complications of end stage renal failure. David was born July 10, 1950 to Ray Donald Eicher and Rena Evelyn Sinclair in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dave grew up in Tuba City, Arizona on the Navajo/Hopi Indian Reservation. He Spoke fondly of the memories of this beautiful and sacred place. He mentioned that he didn’t appreciate the beauty of the red rock while he lived there but missed it when he was gone. He lived in Orem, Utah for many years and leaves lifelong friends there.
Guest opinion: Election deniers are opportunists
In many states, the focus on voter security has ironically led to laws making it harder to vote. We’ve been lucky so far in Utah – our Governor’s Office, the State Legislature, elections administrators and most County Commissioners have shown little patience for irrational claims of rigged elections. Our voting laws and norms are set with the public good in mind.
midutahradio.com
Vehicle Stolen and Set on Fire In Richfield
Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, authorities were dispatched to a burning vehicle just past the water tower on the CC road west of Richfield. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze without it spreading. Around 8:00 a.m. the same day a part time Richfield resident reported that their vehicle had been stolen and upon investigation it was discovered that it was the jeep that had been found on fire. According to Richfield City Police, they are seeking two male suspects but are not releasing any other information at this time. Officer Haywood of the RCPD reminds residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave their keys inside them.
Troy LaVerl Hansen
Troy LaVerl Hansen, 57, was born on 7/4/1965 in Nephi, Utah. He passed away on September 12th, 2022, from injuries sustained doing what he loved best in the very place he loved best–building a campfire up Fairview Canyon. Troy’s mom, Jeri Brady; his sister, Jamie Lynn Mercer and brother-in-law, Bill Mercer; his sister Melanie Bates; and his brother, Jason Mardell (Sarah), spent Troy’s last hours with him at The University of Utah Burn Trauma unit, playing Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, and Glenn Campbell, and despite the severity of his injuries, he played air guitar to the music, and sang a line from “Folsom Prison Blues,” along with the refrain from “Rhinestone Cowboy.” Even as we’re devastated over losing him far too soon, we all agree that there are worse ways to go than doing what one loves, and there’s no question that he left this world surrounded by every ounce of love we had for him.
Marva Waters Davis
Marva Waters Davis passed away on September 14, 2022, at the age of 94. Marva was born June 19, 1928, to Carrel and Iva Weight Waters. She married F. Keith Davis on September 11, 1947, in the Manti Temple. Marva was a lifelong resident of Mapleton and Springville. She and...
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
