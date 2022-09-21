Read full article on original website
KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK
KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
click orlando
Crash shuts down Woodbury Road in Orange County, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has Woodbury Road shut down in all directions at Lake Underhill Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
click orlando
1 killed in crash that shut down Orange Blossom Trail near Zellwood for hours, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Friday morning forced lane closures on Orange Blossom Trail just outside of Zellwood Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at Orange Blossom Trail’s intersection with Willow Street, troopers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into 3 officers, vehicle in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she crashed into three bike officers and a vehicle they had conducted a traffic stop on in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the woman was speeding in a...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon. After hearing gunshots in the area, deputies responded around 12:15 p.m Friday to the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. A man with gunshot wounds was found when deputies arrived. He was...
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Officials: Port Orange man convicted for trying to buy child dies in custody
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted for trying to buy a child died while in custody in Volusia County Thursday. Hellmuth Kolb, 85, was in custody at the Volusia County Jail. According to authorities, Kolb was taken to the hospital Tuesday when he suffered a medical episode and...
1 year later: Neighbors reflect on death of Miya Marcano at hand of apartment maintenance worker
ORLANDO, Fla. — People are remembering 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano one year after her murder. Orange County deputies said she was killed by a maintenance worker at the Arden Villas apartment complex. Investigators say Marcano knew her killer, Armando Caballero, who was a maintenance worker at her...
mynews13.com
Officials: 1 dead, many hurt in State Road 60 crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and over a dozen were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash that happened around 6:16 a.m. involved a 2007 semi-tractor trailer, a transit bus carrying...
mynews13.com
Orlando Police release video from Sept. 5 incident, withhold similar video from July 31 mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of following a woman, forcing his way into her downtown Orlando apartment and attacking her on Sept. 5. A suspect in a Sept. 5 attack in downtown Orlando was arrested Friday. Video from the even was released...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County firefighter loses leg, fighting for life after motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County firefighter is fighting for his life after he was injured in a motorcycle crash. Now, his fellow firefighters are doing what they can to support him. Connor Fernandez was involved in a tragic motorcycle crash last Friday. He suffered multiple injuries to his...
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
Orlando police release sketch of person of interest in suspicious incident at Lake Nona park
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department on Thursday released a composite sketch of a person of interest in a suspicious incident at a Lake Nona park involving a woman who was walking her dog. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said the incident happened between...
2 hospitalized after fiery crash on I-4 in Polk County
A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash involving a semi-truck.
WESH
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Seminole County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
WESH
Incredible video shows chopper lifting plane wreckage from marshy area of Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An amazing video provided to WESH by viewer Mary Hanbury shows a helicopter lifting the wreckage of a plane crash in Osceola County. The video shows the plane being pulled up from the marshy area where it went down and lifted onto a trailer. The...
Comments / 1