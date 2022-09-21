Stanley C. Bahr, 67, of Caledonia, MN died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home with his wife, Linda, by his side. A Funeral Mass will be said Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN with Fr. Matt Wagner and Fr. Greg Leif officiating. Burial will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, MN.

