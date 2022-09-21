Read full article on original website
Related
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Fox17
3 teens arrested in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three teens are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek earlier this week. The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Battle Creek Police Locate Car In Cliff Street Shooting
Battle Creek Police believe they have the vehicle involved in the Cliff Street drive-by-shooting that took the life of a toddler early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the black Audi Q7 was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. The vehicle matches a car seen in a Cliff Street surveillance photo taken at the scene during the shooting. The photo appears as if it could have been captured by a Ring Doorbell security camera.
Police need help identifying suspect in East Lansing shooting
The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
83-year-old woman shot while passing out pamphlets in Ionia Co.
An 83-year-old woman was shot while passing out pamphlets at a home in Ionia County, Michigan State Police said.
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hillsdalecollegian.com
Crash injures 5 children near school
A crash injured a driver and five children near the Camden-Frontier Elementary School on Sept. 20. Bradley James Lemley, 25, was driving a Cadillac Escalade with five children inside when he collided with a Republic Waste Services garbage truck on W. Montgomery Road, according to a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office press release. Ryan Jeffrey Harris, the 42-year-old garbage truck driver, had stopped on the side of the road to pick up trash.
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
2-year-old killed in shooting in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police are asking for the public's help to find the person who killed a 2-year-old in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday.
abc57.com
Mendon man arrested after being found with methamphetamine
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Mendon man was arrested on September 14 after deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine in his possession during a traffic stop, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 9:14 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Ray Road and Michigan Avenue in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police need help in homicide, other cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve these three cases? CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the woman pictured below. Police say she was a witness to a Sept. 13 homicide on the 100 block of Barnes Ave. CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is asking for […]
Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Police arrest 3, seize 3 guns in traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police recovered three firearms during a traffic stop late Monday, Sept. 19. Police arrested the driver and two passengers on multiple charges. The traffic stop happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Michigan. While talking to the driver, an officer spotted a gun sticking out from under the driver’s seat. Police recovered two additional firearms after contact with two passengers.
Kzoo man sentenced for illegally buying 28 guns
A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for using a stolen identity to buy dozens of handguns.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
Lansing Police searching for missing teen girl
The 16-year-old was last seen near SkyVue Apartments in Lansing.
Train derails in Jackson County
Around 9:31 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the train derailment at the intersection of North Lake Street and Michigan Avenue in Grass Lake.
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0