Kalamazoo, MI

K102.5

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo

Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Scotts Country Store and Deli

Scotts is on the way to Vicksburg from Kalamazoo….right?. I had an assignment in Vicksburg last Friday night but I also had some time when I was done in Kalamazoo and when I needed to get to Vicksburg. I’ve pretty much tapped out all of the restaurants in Vicksburg that would be open at that time so I widened the search looking for a place to eat that I haven’t been to yet.
SCOTTS, MI
K102.5

Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop

Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Zoo City Beastro

We’ve been really lazy on weekends lately. We’ve spent a big part of our summer not doing anything on Saturday’s because L has wanted to go to open skate at Wings West. The Saturday night open skate is $8 for two hours and during the summer, there’s hardly anyone there.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo builds graffiti wall to give artists a safe place to paint

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Worried the police are going to stop you from spray-painting your latest masterpiece at the city park?. To combat the issue of graffiti showing up on buildings in Kalamazoo, and to give artists a place to paint within the law, the Kalamazoo parks department constructed a designated wall that allows people to bring their own paint and create public art for all to see, within a set of guidelines.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

Things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend

“Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale” explores the rich history of the Boblo Island amusement park and its iconic ferries. The film opens on Friday, Sept. 23 at Celebration Cinema North. The documentary is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat SS Columbia. The documentary follows the efforts...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape

The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Zoo Goes Boo, Park Before Dark, Boo at the Barn: 2022 West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events

Zoo Goes Boo & West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events. Get ready, West Michigan, spooky season is on its way and Halloween activities are starting to sell tickets. Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo is one of those popular local Halloween events that families return to year after year. Similar “Halloween with the animals” events have popped up in West Michigan over the past few years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

48-unit condo development could be coming to west side of Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A 48-unit condo development northeast of the Stadium Drive/9th Street intersection could be on the way to the west side of Kalamazoo County. If approved, Sunset Pointe Condominiums would consist of a total of 48 units, with two units each inside two dozen, separate 4,250-square-foot duplex condominium buildings. In addition to the residences — each of which would have its own attached two-car garage and driveway space for a third vehicle — there would be a clubhouse, community pool, associated parking lot and a pedestrian trail system.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
K102.5

Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown

The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
K102.5

K102.5

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

