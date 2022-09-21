Read full article on original website
Related
biztimes.biz
Dyersville business closes after 16 years
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A longtime Dyersville business recently closed. Finest Grains-Natural & Organic Products, 635 16th Ave. SE, closed after 16 years in business. Owner Deanne Coohey founded Finest Grains as an extension of her passion for healthy eating. Believing in the health benefits of natural and organic foods, she wanted to make those types of meals available to her community.
KCCI.com
Rural Iowa nursing home closing due to increasing operating costs, staff shortages
FONTANELLE, Iowa — A notice went out to families on Wednesday saying the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Fontanelle would be closing on Nov. 19. The closure is due to multiple challenges seen by the facility like hiring more staff, low resident numbers and complications due to COVID-19.
Clayton County Register
Letter to the Editor by Carolyn Adam
I just came from the meeting put on by the hospital explaining the proposed City to County conversion. I recommend everyone in Allamakee County go to one of these. It was informative and easy to understand. Each of us needs to do whatever we can to make sure we have...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back
A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
decorahia.org
Decorah Police Department Bias Incident Reporting
The online report should not be used for emergencies. If this is an emergency, call 911 immediately, or use our non-emergency number (563-382-3667). Please note, reports will typically be reviewed the following business day. If you are visiting this page, you or someone you know may have experienced a bias...
Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School
(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
Comments / 0