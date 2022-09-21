ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
biztimes.biz

Dyersville business closes after 16 years

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A longtime Dyersville business recently closed. Finest Grains-Natural & Organic Products, 635 16th Ave. SE, closed after 16 years in business. Owner Deanne Coohey founded Finest Grains as an extension of her passion for healthy eating. Believing in the health benefits of natural and organic foods, she wanted to make those types of meals available to her community.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Clayton County Register

Letter to the Editor by Carolyn Adam

I just came from the meeting put on by the hospital explaining the proposed City to County conversion. I recommend everyone in Allamakee County go to one of these. It was informative and easy to understand. Each of us needs to do whatever we can to make sure we have...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back

A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
DECORAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukon, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
decorahia.org

Decorah Police Department Bias Incident Reporting

The online report should not be used for emergencies. If this is an emergency, call 911 immediately, or use our non-emergency number (563-382-3667). Please note, reports will typically be reviewed the following business day. If you are visiting this page, you or someone you know may have experienced a bias...
DECORAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School

(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
NEW HAMPTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy