Student Loan Forgiveness Is Taxable In A Few States, Even If Lenders Do Not Report The Forgiven Amount To The Government

Tennessee’s Board of Law Examiners denied admission to a New York licensed attorney relocating to their… whatever passes for “shores” there. In an age of mobility, providing an efficient path for qualified attorney labor to flow to another jurisdiction is the precise scenario that inspired the UBE, which both New York and Tennessee employ. And yet, the Law Examiners dinged Violaine Panasci citing the attorney’s Canadian training (with a Pace Law LL.M.) and ignoring her existing New York license.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO