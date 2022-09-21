ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Launches Home Purchase Assistance Program

Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’ has announced that it's Home Purchase Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM. The City has allocated $960,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) combined with the State Housing...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

IN FOCUS: Making Fort Pierce Proud and Preserving SLC Lands

Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week, the powerful story of Fort Pierce native Lee Rhyant who rose from hard-scrabble beginnings to become the Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Lockheed-Martin-Marietta. He’s now written a book in collaboration with Dr. Catherine Lewis who’ll also join us.
FORT PIERCE, FL
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gotowncrier.com

Public Safety Job Fair On Oct. 7 Will Include More Than 40 Departments

More than 40 first responder employers, including police, corrections, fire-rescue, EMS and 911 dispatch departments, will recruit at the Public Safety Job Fair on Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Beach State College’s Elisabeth W. Erling Gymnasium on the Lake Worth campus at 4200 Congress Ave.
LAKE WORTH, FL
veronews.com

FAA forcing Vero airport to evict mobile home park

At age 74, Cindy Binafif doesn’t know where she’ll go after the Federal Aviation Administration forces Vero Beach city officials to shut down the Citrus Park Village mobile home community where she has lived for nearly 50 years. But it certainly looks like residents of the 69-unit mobile...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Stunning Cache Cay house has pool, dock and long river views

Denise and Robert Laino moved to Florida after visiting family in Palm Bay. It was then that the couple discovered Vero Beach when taking rides down A1A. “He said, ‘That’s it! We have to move,’” recalls Denise Laino. It was a golf friend who told them...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

U.S Firefighter competition heating up in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is again hosting the 2022 U.S. National Championship Firefighter Challenge. The competition is taking place in downtown Fort Pierce in the parking lot of the Manatee Observation and Education Center. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Admission is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Boil-water notice issued after water main break near Acacia Road

VERO BEACH — Residents living near Acacia Road and State Road A1A were placed under a 72-hour boil water notice after a water main break Thursday, police said. Residents under the notice were notified by the city, officials said. “If you received a red tag from the city that...
VERO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL

