wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Launches Home Purchase Assistance Program
Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce’ has announced that it's Home Purchase Assistance Program will begin accepting applications on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM. The City has allocated $960,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) combined with the State Housing...
wqcs.org
IN FOCUS: Making Fort Pierce Proud and Preserving SLC Lands
Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week, the powerful story of Fort Pierce native Lee Rhyant who rose from hard-scrabble beginnings to become the Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Lockheed-Martin-Marietta. He’s now written a book in collaboration with Dr. Catherine Lewis who’ll also join us.
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
WPBF News 25
School district officials in Martin County discuss building their own workforce housing
STUART, Fla. — Members of the Martin County School District are discussing the possibility of building their own workforce housing on school property. School board chair Christia Li Roberts said finding workforce housing for teachers and staff is an ongoing issue. "At this point in time in our history...
gotowncrier.com
Public Safety Job Fair On Oct. 7 Will Include More Than 40 Departments
More than 40 first responder employers, including police, corrections, fire-rescue, EMS and 911 dispatch departments, will recruit at the Public Safety Job Fair on Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Beach State College’s Elisabeth W. Erling Gymnasium on the Lake Worth campus at 4200 Congress Ave.
veronews.com
FAA forcing Vero airport to evict mobile home park
At age 74, Cindy Binafif doesn’t know where she’ll go after the Federal Aviation Administration forces Vero Beach city officials to shut down the Citrus Park Village mobile home community where she has lived for nearly 50 years. But it certainly looks like residents of the 69-unit mobile...
floridapolitics.com
First-time PBC Commission candidate outpaces Mayor in August fundraising
Republican Marci Smoak Woodward got a boost from the county Republican Party for her longshot bid. First-time candidate and Republican Marci Smoak Woodward is taking on Democratic Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth, who has raised more than $321,000 for his bid for a second term representing District 4 on the Commission.
hometownnewstc.com
PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
hometownnewstc.com
Volunteers needed to plant at Jones Pier Conservation Area in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Indian River County is seeking volunteers for an Oct. 1 project to install native plants at Jones Pier Conservation Area and remove unwanted vegetation along the shoreline. Jones Pier Conservation Area is next to Jungle Trail in Vero Beach. It holds an important place in late 19th...
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie assistant police chief, sergeant on paid administrative leave after student-athlete recruiting complaint
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police officers are on paid administrative leave following an anonymous complaint raising questions about their role in recruiting student-athletes. The Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief and his brother, who is a sergeant with the police department, are both...
Palm Beach Sheriff's Deputy Helps Homeless Family Living Out Of A Van
Deputy Kenneth Torrence discovered the family of eight in and around a van in a parking lot in Greenacres, then bought them breakfast, groceries and helped to place them in a hotel.
veronews.com
Stunning Cache Cay house has pool, dock and long river views
Denise and Robert Laino moved to Florida after visiting family in Palm Bay. It was then that the couple discovered Vero Beach when taking rides down A1A. “He said, ‘That’s it! We have to move,’” recalls Denise Laino. It was a golf friend who told them...
cw34.com
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
Florida “Church Lady” Funnels $1,500,000 From The Diocese Over A 10-Year Period
A Florida woman is in hot, not holy, water after an investigation revealed she funneled church donations into a bank account for herself. In December 2021, the Vero Beach Police Department was contacted by the Diocese of Palm Beach in regard to a fraudulent bank
Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor
Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
WPBF News 25
U.S Firefighter competition heating up in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is again hosting the 2022 U.S. National Championship Firefighter Challenge. The competition is taking place in downtown Fort Pierce in the parking lot of the Manatee Observation and Education Center. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Admission is...
Martin County commission to revisit pet store ban
In just months it will be illegal to sell dogs, cats, or rabbits in Martin County but the county commission could consider changing the rules.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
veronews.com
Boil-water notice issued after water main break near Acacia Road
VERO BEACH — Residents living near Acacia Road and State Road A1A were placed under a 72-hour boil water notice after a water main break Thursday, police said. Residents under the notice were notified by the city, officials said. “If you received a red tag from the city that...
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
