Neck cancer is a group of relatively rare cancers in the United States. The most common cancers of the neck are those that develop in the mouth, the throat, and the voice box. These cancers develop when abnormal cells in the tissues grow out of control and then spread from one tissue to another. People with neck cancer may find a lump, nodule, or swelling in their neck; upon imaging, the healthcare provider will find a tumor.

CANCER ・ 26 DAYS AGO