ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin could increase survival in cancer

Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response

The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Medical Services#Diseases#Linus Prostate Cancer#Linus Colorectal Cancer#General Health#Aacr#Americans#Nih#Nci
MedicalXpress

Experimental brain cancer drug fast tracked in clinical trials

An experimental drug being trialed for advanced solid tumors, including the most aggressive brain cancer—glioblastoma—has passed the first phase with flying colors, raising hopes for an effective new treatment. University of South Australia (UniSA) Professor Shudong Wang and Adelaide biotech company Aucentra Therapeutics are now recruiting up to...
CANCER
Healthline

Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
CANCER
News4Jax.com

Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients

For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

Lung cancer treatment: Specific gene mutation may be a key

Lung cancer can be deadly, but experts are continuing to develop diverse and more targeted treatment options. One area of interest is how to treat lung cancers that are caused by the mutations of a specific gene. Data from a new study found that the mutated KRAS gene influences the...
CANCER
healio.com

AI-assisted colonoscopy improves cancer prevention with increased cost, patient burden

AI-assisted colonoscopy increased the proportion of patients requiring intensive surveillance by 35% in the United States and 20% in Europe, potentially improving cancer prevention but increasing costs and patient responsibility. “An important part of costs and burden for patients with polyps is colonoscopy surveillance after polyp removal. Current guidelines recommend...
CANCER
Salon

Rural Americans have difficulty accessing a promising cancer treatment

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she'd settled only months before her diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers

Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
CANCER
healio.com

Extent of cardiac damage plays major role in quality of life after AVR

BOSTON — In patients with aortic stenosis, a greater degree of cardiac damage before transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement increased the likelihood of poor quality of life outcomes after the procedure, researchers reported. In addition, improvement in stage of cardiac damage after AVR was associated with better quality...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Neck Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

Neck cancer is a group of relatively rare cancers in the United States. The most common cancers of the neck are those that develop in the mouth, the throat, and the voice box. These cancers develop when abnormal cells in the tissues grow out of control and then spread from one tissue to another. People with neck cancer may find a lump, nodule, or swelling in their neck; upon imaging, the healthcare provider will find a tumor.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Genetically modified herpes combats advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch in initial phase 1 trial. Researchers have found that RP2 – a modified version of the herpes simplex virus – has showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
CANCER
Nature.com

The updated role of exosomal proteins in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of cancer

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Exosomes are vesicles encompassed by a lipid bilayer that are released by various living cells. Exosomal proteins are encapsulated within the membrane or embedded on the surface. As an important type of exosome cargo, exosomal proteins can reflect the physiological status of the parent cell and play an essential role in cell"“cell communication. Exosomal proteins can regulate tumor development, including tumor-related immune regulation, microenvironment reconstruction, angiogenesis, epithelial"“mesenchymal transition, metastasis, etc. The features of exosomal proteins can provide insight into exosome generation, targeting, and biological function and are potential sources of markers for cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. Here, we summarize the effects of exosomal proteins on cancer biology, the latest progress in the application of exosomal proteins in cancer diagnosis and prognosis, and the potential contribution of exosomal proteins in cancer therapeutics and vaccines.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy