Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
WBBJ
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word
A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
newsleaderonline.com
Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build
Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
Kait 8
1 person dead after shooting near high school
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths
The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
actionnews5.com
TBI identifies suspect of Hardeman Co. hostage situation
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the suspect accused of holding three people hostage inside a home in Grand Junction on Tuesday. TBI says 22-year-old Larry Taylor, a Bolivar man, is accused of holding three people captive in a home in an hours-long...
actionnews5.com
Covington Police Department looking for suspects responsible for robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for a robbery on West Liberty and Elm Street. On September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Covington Police responded to a robbery at a car wash. The victim advised he went to get his car washed when...
Covington Leader
Heritage Festival kicks off tonight, goes through Sunday afternoon
As the excitement of summertime slowly winds down, the eagerness for the fall season is evident throughout the community. “We’re proud to be able to kick off the fall season with our annual Heritage Festival each year. It’s one of Tipton County’s biggest tourism events,” said Lauren Fletcher, Executive Director of the Covington-Tipton County Chamber of Commerce. “Since we host the event the fourth weekend of September, it always ends up around the first day of fall.”
clayconews.com
Bolivar Man Charged with Attempted Murder Counts Following Standoff with Woman Shot and Law Enforcement Fired Upon in Grand Junction, Tennessee
GRAND JUNCTION, TN - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man on multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges. At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, last night, TBI special agents...
Missing 84-year-old man found safe, TBI says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a man missing from Hardeman County. The TBI said Friday the man has been found safe in Brownsville.
thunderboltradio.com
Joint drug investigation leads to arrest in McKenzie
A Carroll County man is facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister says 34-year-old Adrian Nesbitt, of McKenzie, is charged with Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue.
Man charged with attempted murder after police standoff, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bolivar man was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, among other charges after a standoff that lasted several hours. On Sep. 20, Hardeman County deputies responded to a residence, off Highway 57 in Grand Junction, to conduct a welfare check due to concerns for the safety of someone inside.
