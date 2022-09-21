Read full article on original website
Linzess safely improves bowel movement, consistency in pediatric functional constipation
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive results from its phase 3 trial that evaluated Linzess for the treatment of pediatric patients with functional constipation, according to a company press release. In a randomized, double-blind, parallel group study, 330 pediatric patients with functional constipation aged 6 to 17 years received either Linzess...
FDA clears IND application for cancer therapeutic IMT-009
FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for IMT-009, a fully human monoclonal antibody that combats inhibitory T-cell target CD161, according to a company press release. The IND clearance applies to patients who are refractory to standard-of-care therapy, or ineligible for or refused another existing treatment option. The clearance of...
New techniques emerge amid the evolution of cartilage repair
Although cartilage repair and restoration still pose clinical challenges in orthopedics, the knowledge of cartilage repair and healing gained in the last decade has resulted in advanced surgical techniques and improved outcomes. Many cartilage repair technologies available today look similar to those from 10 to 15 years ago, Kai Mithoefer,...
Ritlecitinib improves SALT scores in patients with alopecia areata
MILAN — Severity of alopecia areata as well as scalp hair regrowth continued to improve with treatment at 48 weeks in further analysis of data from the ALLEGRO trial, according to a poster presented here. “Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that has an underlying immunoinflammatory pathogenesis and is...
FDA advisory panel votes against drugs for lung cancer, multiple myeloma subgroups
The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on Thursday voted against questions regarding the benefits vs. risks of two cancer treatments for which new drug applications have been filed. The panel concluded 9-4 that the current benefits of the oral, irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor poziotinib do not outweigh its risks for...
Extent of cardiac damage plays major role in quality of life after AVR
BOSTON — In patients with aortic stenosis, a greater degree of cardiac damage before transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement increased the likelihood of poor quality of life outcomes after the procedure, researchers reported. In addition, improvement in stage of cardiac damage after AVR was associated with better quality...
AI-assisted colonoscopy improves cancer prevention with increased cost, patient burden
AI-assisted colonoscopy increased the proportion of patients requiring intensive surveillance by 35% in the United States and 20% in Europe, potentially improving cancer prevention but increasing costs and patient responsibility. “An important part of costs and burden for patients with polyps is colonoscopy surveillance after polyp removal. Current guidelines recommend...
Common misconceptions in diagnosing and treating menstrual migraine
Fortunately, in recent years, migraine has gained wider public and provider recognition as a complex and serious, chronic neurological disease that can profoundly impact a person’s quality of life. Importantly, new evidence is emerging about the biological mechanisms underlying migraine, as well as the pathophysiology of different forms of...
When the going gets weird
Man, this sure is not turning into one of those “nothing to see here” columns. No sir, the 12 months that have passed since we last sat down together to review the state of anti-inflammation treatment in dry eye disease (DED) have been tumultuous, to say the least. Yes ma’am, I am planning to review the whole mess for you all out there in Eyeland. After doing that, I may have a thought or two about what is on the way and how we may collectively be able to turn this wild and woolly world into one in which both our patients and our practices thrive.
VIDEO: Optometrists should evaluate patients for cancer
LAS VEGAS – Optometrists often see patients who may have cancer on their head and neck, so they should know how to evaluate the signs, according to Andrew S. Gurwood, OD, FAAO, and Marc D. Myers, OD, FAAO, at Vision Expo West. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common...
Physicians experiencing burnout twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents
In addition to patient safety incidents, physicians suffering from burnout were also four times as likely to be dissatisfied with their job and three times as likely to consider quitting. Researchers concluded that more investment strategies for monitoring and preventing burnout are needed to ensure better patient treatment and a...
Relapse of schizophrenia in US veterans linked to higher rate of adverse social outcomes
In a cohort of United States military veterans, relapse of schizophrenia symptoms was associated with higher rates of adverse socioeconomic outcomes, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. “The prevalence of schizophrenia, as well as other mental health disorders, is particularly high among U.S. veterans,” Dee...
Top in hem/onc: Cancer moonshot; lung cancer in non-smokers exposed to particulate matter
President Joe Biden recently announced Renee Wegrzyn, PhD, as the inaugural director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Biden also established the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative. The two moves are part of his efforts to “reignite” the cancer moonshot initiative started by former President Barack Obama in 2016. It was the top story in hematology/oncology last week.
Community health worker support improves inhaler adherence in urban children with asthma
Community health worker services were associated with improvements in inhaler technique, possession of inhaled corticosteroids and adherence compared with certified asthma educator services. Improvements in inhaler technique were sustained through 24 months among children who received community health worker services. Systemic and policy changes in health care are necessary to...
Completion of antibiotic therapy ‘overwhelmingly more important’ than mode of therapy
A recent study suggests that incomplete antibiotic therapy should be avoided and that transition to oral antibiotics should be offered to people who inject drugs being treated for bacteremia who have declined the standard IV antibiotics. “Like many infectious disease physicians around the country, our hospital has seen an increasing...
Patient anatomy, healing response greatly affect visual outcomes
We perform a beautiful cataract surgery with the expectation that the patient will heal normally and achieve outstanding vision. While that happens the vast majority of the time, there are occasional patients in whom the visual results are not as expected. We all know to temper expectations so that patients have a realistic concept of what is possible with modern-day IOL surgery. But sometimes, despite our best efforts, we have patients who are disappointed with the results of surgery despite a technically perfect procedure without complications. We must realize and explain that patient anatomy and healing ability greatly affect the visual outcome.
Boy presents with decreased vision after accidental eye trauma
A 7-year-old boy was referred to the neuro-ophthalmology clinic at the New England Eye Center for evaluation of decreased vision in the right eye. One week before presentation, he was jumping on a trampoline with his brother, and his brother accidentally poked him in the right eye with his finger. He reported immediate eye pain, which resolved by that evening, but he was unsure of the initial quality of his vision. He denied any other ocular symptoms including flashes, floaters or light sensitivity. He was brought to his primary care provider the next day and was found to have difficulty counting fingers, so he was urgently referred to an ophthalmologist that same day. On exam, his vision was counting fingers at 1 foot in the right eye with superior optic nerve hemorrhage, but his overall exam showed no evidence of globe violation or orbital compartment syndrome.
Long-course ADT plus radiotherapy provides survival benefit after prostatectomy
Long-course androgen depravation therapy extended metastasis-free survival compared with short-course ADT when added to radiotherapy after radical prostatectomy, results of the randomized phase 3 RADICALS-HD trial showed. The findings, presented at ESMO Congress, also revealed no significant improvement in metastasis-free survival (MFS) among men with prostate cancer who received short-course...
PIANO study gives insight into successful prosthetic joint infection management
Prosthetic joint replacement surgery changes the lives of millions annually, but complications, including prosthetic joint infection, occur in 1% to 2% of patients following large joint replacement. Prosthetic joint infections (PJIs) lead to patient morbidity and place a significant financial burden on the health care system, with annual costs in...
Type 1 diabetes risk higher for children with COVID-19 vs other respiratory infections
Pediatric patients with prior COVID-19 had a higher likelihood of a new-onset type 1 diabetes diagnosis compared with those with other respiratory infections, according to data published in JAMA Network Open. “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that pediatric patients with COVID-19 were more likely to be...
