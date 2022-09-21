Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
Patient anatomy, healing response greatly affect visual outcomes
We perform a beautiful cataract surgery with the expectation that the patient will heal normally and achieve outstanding vision. While that happens the vast majority of the time, there are occasional patients in whom the visual results are not as expected. We all know to temper expectations so that patients have a realistic concept of what is possible with modern-day IOL surgery. But sometimes, despite our best efforts, we have patients who are disappointed with the results of surgery despite a technically perfect procedure without complications. We must realize and explain that patient anatomy and healing ability greatly affect the visual outcome.
healio.com
Ritlecitinib improves SALT scores in patients with alopecia areata
MILAN — Severity of alopecia areata as well as scalp hair regrowth continued to improve with treatment at 48 weeks in further analysis of data from the ALLEGRO trial, according to a poster presented here. “Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that has an underlying immunoinflammatory pathogenesis and is...
healio.com
Combination extends OS in metastatic colorectal cancer
The addition of bevacizumab to trifluridine and tipiracil extended OS among patients with advanced colorectal cancer, according to a topline data announcement. Trifluridine and tipiracil (Lonsurf; Taiho Oncology, Servier) is an oral agent that utilizes a dual mechanism of action to maintain clinical activity. Trifluridine, an antineoplastic nucleoside analogue, interferes with DNA function. The blood concentration of trifluridine is maintained via tipiracil, an inhibitor of the trifluridine-degrading enzyme thymidine phosphorylase.
Comments / 0