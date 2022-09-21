We perform a beautiful cataract surgery with the expectation that the patient will heal normally and achieve outstanding vision. While that happens the vast majority of the time, there are occasional patients in whom the visual results are not as expected. We all know to temper expectations so that patients have a realistic concept of what is possible with modern-day IOL surgery. But sometimes, despite our best efforts, we have patients who are disappointed with the results of surgery despite a technically perfect procedure without complications. We must realize and explain that patient anatomy and healing ability greatly affect the visual outcome.

