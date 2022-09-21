Read full article on original website
HF diagnosis heightens depression, suicide risk in men, women
Both men and women with HF faced higher risks for depression and death by suicide in the first 3 months after their diagnosis, researchers reported in JACC: Heart Failure. “The large burden of disease associated with HF may potentially cause psychosocial distress that worsens suffering, quality of life and long-term health outcomes,” Casey Crump, MD, PhD, vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at Mount Sinai, and colleagues wrote. “Previous evidence has shown that HF patients with psychosocial distress are more likely to struggle with HF self-care, resulting in higher hospitalization rates.”
USPSTF to Recommend Anxiety, Depression Screening
After pandemic years that brought mental health to the fore, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is proposing to recommend screening adults for anxiety and depression, with one exception. In the group's draft recommendations, screening to identify depression got a "B" grade go-ahead for all adults without signs or...
Treatment significantly improved symptoms in those with MDD, childhood trauma
In individuals with major depressive disorder and childhood trauma, symptoms improved significantly following pharmacological and psychotherapeutic treatments, regardless of severity, per a study published in Lancet Psychiatry. “In patients with a history of childhood trauma, depressive disorders, including major depressive disorder, are characterized by earlier onset, greater recurrence, more comorbidity...
Health Panel: Adults Under 65 Should Be Screened for Anxiety
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Doing so can help identify an anxiety disorder early on so people can...
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
Adults with ADHD may be twice as likely to develop cardiovascular diseases
A large population-based study in Sweden recently showed that individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were at a two-fold higher risk of all types of cardiovascular diseases than those without ADHD. Among adults with ADHD, men, younger people, and those with comorbid psychiatric conditions exhibited increased cardiovascular risk. The...
Heart attack risk increased among people with HIV and hepatitis C as they aged
As people with HIV age, their risk of heart attack increases far more if they also have untreated hepatitis C virus, even if their HIV is treated, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Since the introduction of antiretroviral therapies to treat HIV...
Common misconceptions in diagnosing and treating menstrual migraine
Fortunately, in recent years, migraine has gained wider public and provider recognition as a complex and serious, chronic neurological disease that can profoundly impact a person’s quality of life. Importantly, new evidence is emerging about the biological mechanisms underlying migraine, as well as the pathophysiology of different forms of...
Extent of cardiac damage plays major role in quality of life after AVR
BOSTON — In patients with aortic stenosis, a greater degree of cardiac damage before transcatheter or surgical aortic valve replacement increased the likelihood of poor quality of life outcomes after the procedure, researchers reported. In addition, improvement in stage of cardiac damage after AVR was associated with better quality...
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Relapse of schizophrenia in US veterans linked to higher rate of adverse social outcomes
In a cohort of United States military veterans, relapse of schizophrenia symptoms was associated with higher rates of adverse socioeconomic outcomes, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. “The prevalence of schizophrenia, as well as other mental health disorders, is particularly high among U.S. veterans,” Dee...
VIDEO: Optometrists should evaluate patients for cancer
LAS VEGAS – Optometrists often see patients who may have cancer on their head and neck, so they should know how to evaluate the signs, according to Andrew S. Gurwood, OD, FAAO, and Marc D. Myers, OD, FAAO, at Vision Expo West. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common...
Sleep apnea: Studies find increased risk for cancer, cognitive decline, and more
Sleep apnea is when people periodically stop breathing while sleeping. This can occur due to the relaxation of muscles in the mouth so that the tongue presses against the throat. Sleep apnea can increase the risk for a variety of health problems. Results from three recent studies have...
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
