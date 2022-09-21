Read full article on original website
Treatment significantly improved symptoms in those with MDD, childhood trauma
In individuals with major depressive disorder and childhood trauma, symptoms improved significantly following pharmacological and psychotherapeutic treatments, regardless of severity, per a study published in Lancet Psychiatry. “In patients with a history of childhood trauma, depressive disorders, including major depressive disorder, are characterized by earlier onset, greater recurrence, more comorbidity...
Community health worker support improves inhaler adherence in urban children with asthma
Community health worker services were associated with improvements in inhaler technique, possession of inhaled corticosteroids and adherence compared with certified asthma educator services. Improvements in inhaler technique were sustained through 24 months among children who received community health worker services. Systemic and policy changes in health care are necessary to...
Physicians experiencing burnout twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents
In addition to patient safety incidents, physicians suffering from burnout were also four times as likely to be dissatisfied with their job and three times as likely to consider quitting. Researchers concluded that more investment strategies for monitoring and preventing burnout are needed to ensure better patient treatment and a...
VIDEO: Optometrists should evaluate patients for cancer
LAS VEGAS – Optometrists often see patients who may have cancer on their head and neck, so they should know how to evaluate the signs, according to Andrew S. Gurwood, OD, FAAO, and Marc D. Myers, OD, FAAO, at Vision Expo West. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common...
HF diagnosis heightens depression, suicide risk in men, women
Both men and women with HF faced higher risks for depression and death by suicide in the first 3 months after their diagnosis, researchers reported in JACC: Heart Failure. “The large burden of disease associated with HF may potentially cause psychosocial distress that worsens suffering, quality of life and long-term health outcomes,” Casey Crump, MD, PhD, vice chair for research in the department of family medicine and community health at Mount Sinai, and colleagues wrote. “Previous evidence has shown that HF patients with psychosocial distress are more likely to struggle with HF self-care, resulting in higher hospitalization rates.”
Relapse of schizophrenia in US veterans linked to higher rate of adverse social outcomes
In a cohort of United States military veterans, relapse of schizophrenia symptoms was associated with higher rates of adverse socioeconomic outcomes, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. “The prevalence of schizophrenia, as well as other mental health disorders, is particularly high among U.S. veterans,” Dee...
AI-assisted colonoscopy improves cancer prevention with increased cost, patient burden
AI-assisted colonoscopy increased the proportion of patients requiring intensive surveillance by 35% in the United States and 20% in Europe, potentially improving cancer prevention but increasing costs and patient responsibility. “An important part of costs and burden for patients with polyps is colonoscopy surveillance after polyp removal. Current guidelines recommend...
Risk for depression, anxiety after stillbirth higher with lack of paternal support
A perceived lack of paternal support following a stillbirth increased mothers’ odds of developing depression or anxiety, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. “At the height of the COVID pandemic, our hospital’s visitation policy prevented partners from attending in-person prenatal visits or obstetric ultrasounds,” Adam K. Lewkowitz, MD, MPHS, an assistant professor in the division of maternal-fetal medicine at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, told Healio. “Viewing patients alone in their examination room or ultrasound suites was a clear metaphor for how I — and other prenatal care providers — have historically perceived our birthing patients: completely in isolation, without considering the extent to which partner or family dynamics may affect their perinatal experience or their mood.”
Guidelines describe how non-allergists can de-label penicillin allergies
Although 5.6% of the general population in the United Kingdom has a penicillin allergy label, about 95% of these labels are proven to be incorrect when they are tested. Enabling non-allergist health care professionals to conduct allergy de-labeling would expand these services at scale across the National Health Service. The...
Ritlecitinib improves SALT scores in patients with alopecia areata
MILAN — Severity of alopecia areata as well as scalp hair regrowth continued to improve with treatment at 48 weeks in further analysis of data from the ALLEGRO trial, according to a poster presented here. “Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that has an underlying immunoinflammatory pathogenesis and is...
Completion of antibiotic therapy ‘overwhelmingly more important’ than mode of therapy
A recent study suggests that incomplete antibiotic therapy should be avoided and that transition to oral antibiotics should be offered to people who inject drugs being treated for bacteremia who have declined the standard IV antibiotics. “Like many infectious disease physicians around the country, our hospital has seen an increasing...
HHS awards more than $1.6 billion to combat addiction, overdose crises nationwide
HHS has awarded more than $1.6 billion in investments for communities across the country to address the addiction and overdose crises. According to a release from HHS, investments made through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response (SOR) and Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) grant programs, and the Health Resources and Services Administration’s rural communities opioid response programs will help communities looking to leverage every tool at their disposal — from prevention to harm reduction to treatment and recovery — to provide support for those in need.
