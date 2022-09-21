A perceived lack of paternal support following a stillbirth increased mothers’ odds of developing depression or anxiety, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. “At the height of the COVID pandemic, our hospital’s visitation policy prevented partners from attending in-person prenatal visits or obstetric ultrasounds,” Adam K. Lewkowitz, MD, MPHS, an assistant professor in the division of maternal-fetal medicine at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, told Healio. “Viewing patients alone in their examination room or ultrasound suites was a clear metaphor for how I — and other prenatal care providers — have historically perceived our birthing patients: completely in isolation, without considering the extent to which partner or family dynamics may affect their perinatal experience or their mood.”

