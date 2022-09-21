Read full article on original website
Related
Longest single-volume book in the world goes on sale – and is impossible to read
The 21,450-page volume of manga series One Piece is physically unreadable, to highlight how comics now exist as commodities
The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li – clever, witty novel of friendship
In 1954, Françoise Sagan scandalised literary France with Bonjour Tristesse, a slender tale of adolescent betrayal and revenge written when she was a teenager. In her sly, profound new novel, award-winning author Yiyun Li imagines a pair of 13-year-olds whose inky scheming will see them break into print in that same era with calamitous results.
Read Books for Free on HackerNoon!
HackerNoon has thousands upon thousands of articles in all different fields. Crypto, blockchain, gaming, business, web3, the list goes on; there’s always something to read. But did you know that HackerNoon has books as well?. Brought on over from gutenberg.com, these books include The Odyssey, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,...
Elle
The Banned Books Club
A “very well-loved” copy of Forever by Judy Blume traveled through Juno Dawson’s sixth grade class, “like a secret little thing, passed under the desk,” she says. “By 11 years old, we’d started to put together the birds and the bees, but here it was spelled out so sensitively. It felt really truthful; a lot of Judy Blume’s stuff did. The fact that I’m remembering it now, 30 years later—it left quite an impression.”
The Book Thief review – assured and courageous musical adaptation of global bestseller
When Liesel Meminger enters her neighbour’s library, the books flutter above her like doves. As the crisp white pages shimmer on the shelves, the girl breaks into song – a number called In This Book. It is an example of how seriously this adaptation of Markus Zusak’s magnificent bestseller takes one of the author’s central themes: the power of the printed word.
Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible
Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.
Six Books That Music Lovers Should Read
Music, of all art forms, is uniquely tied up with memory. It’s stitched into the fabric of daily life: Think about the mixtape you made for your first crush, the pop star whose posters were plastered in your teenage bedroom, the album that got you through your divorce, the jam band whose tour you followed across the country. All provide tantalizing insights into your past—and present—selves.
What Book Bans Take From Kids
This year, the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week arrived in the midst of a renewed push to limit the literature children can access. Schools and libraries around the country have dealt with attempts to ban and remove hundreds of titles, many of which grapple with issues of sex, race, and gender, in the name of protecting young people from supposedly sensitive subject matter. And while notoriety has the potential to boost a book’s public profile, in most cases, suppressed titles disappear without much fanfare, leaving authors with fewer sales.
Historical Fiction Turns a Life Into a Story
When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, production temporarily stopped on the sixth season of Netflix’s popular historical drama The Crown, which charts the second Elizabethan age in the United Kingdom. It was done out of respect, a Netflix source said, but it also highlights the strange relationship the real crown has with The Crown. The series depends on actual people and events, but the demands of storytelling mean that the facts must be made to cohere into something beyond a biography: a narrative, as Helen Lewis wrote in 2020.
Daily Beast
‘Dilbert’ Comic Dropped by Nearly 80 Newspapers
Satirical office comic strip “Dilbert” has been dropped by almost 80 newspapers, its creator said this week. Scott Adams, who has been writing and illustrating the beloved cartoon since 1989, announced the brutal cut on social media. “Dilbert was cancelled in 77 newspapers this week,” Adams tweeted, later adding that “one large chain” was responsible for the move. It appears that the cartoon has been caught up in wider changes being made by Lee Enterprises, which is said to be scaling back cartoon pages from its publications. Some have suggested that the cuts to the strip could have to do with Adams’ political views—but Adams himself has lampooned the idea. Sharing a link to an article headlined “Was Dilbert ‘Cancelled’ as Comic Creator Scott Adams Suggests?” Adams tweeted Wednesday: “All fake news here but funny.”
Alex G: God Save the Animals review – richly textured explorations
Philadelphia-based musician, singer-songwriter and producer Alex G first came to acclaim in his teens releasing lo-fi tracks on Bandcamp. This is the 29-year-old’s ninth album, and it finds him more ambitious, strange and embedded in studio experimentation than before, embracing collaboration with his bandmates as well as his partner, string player and vocalist Molly Germer.
IGN
Hidden Histories Guide
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide provides a summary of the Hidden Histories collectibles, and includes links to pages with their locations and other details. Hidden Histories are just one of several types of collectible items in Far Cry 6. For a review of all of these, check out the Collectibles page.
EW.com
Best New Books of Fall 2022: Fiction Preview
September will never not mean back to school, and back to the stacks of serious literary fiction. Which is not to say that the books on offer this season are the eat-your-vegetables answer to summer's sunny beach-tote rush: Starting this month, bold new works from familiar superstars (Elizabeth Strout, Celeste Ng, even a twofer from Cormac McCarthy) will share shelf space with a spate of exciting next-gen voices (Jonathan Escoffery, S.E. Boyd).
Fiction: Adventures in the Dark. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Books About Astrology to Better Understand the Planets, Yourself, and Others
Move over, Co–Star — we're doing a deep dive into the world of zodiacs the old-fashioned way. Whether you're looking for a new light read, or if you're simply looking to learn more about the signs, these books about astrology will teach you everything you've ever wanted to know about yourself, and others.
