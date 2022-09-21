ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

'Donkey Kong' mural scales 5-story building in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A new mural has been unveiled in Concord featuring a scene from the classic video game "Donkey Kong." With a vision, some spray paint and a lift, Manny Ramirez, Cecilia Ulibarri and Christian Ramirez, of Positive Street Art, brought the basic brick of an elevator shaft to life.
Concord, NH
New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'

MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
Fair held in Nashua on Friday benefits veterans in need

NASHUA, N.H. — A resource fair will be held in Nashua on Friday to help veterans in need. The annual “Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair" is hosted by Harbor Care in partnership with the VA and several local service providers. It's meant to connect veterans with things like...
NASHUA, NH
$14.9M New Hampshire Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities

Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
Pipe bursts in Rivier University dorm building, causing flooding

NASHUA, N.H. — Dozens of students at Rivier University in Nashua are out of their rooms after flooding in one of the dorms. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated from Brassard Hall after a sprinkler pipe burst. Students were allowed back into the dorms to grab their belongings before...
189 Gilford Ave

*Rental Price Improvement* - Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom - AVAILABLE NOW! - Ready for immediate move in, this newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom is your next place to call home! With a newly rebuilt large shared front porch, private entrance, off-street parking for 2 vehicles, and washer/dryer hookups in the basement - this apartment is bound to feel like home immediately. Have all the aspects of living in your own home, but also have all the benefits of living in a professionally managed apartment home. Updates to this home include fresh paint, new appliances, new flooring, upgraded bathroom & more! Heat, trash removal, and electric not included. Snow removal and lawn care is provided! $1925/month for a 12 month lease - occupancy can begin upon approved application, security deposit & 1st months rental payment, plus signed lease! Sorry, no pets allowed. This gorgeous apartment will not last long - schedule your showing ASAP!
NH Lottery breaks record

CONCORD, N.H. – This week, the New Hampshire Lottery broke its all-time single year sales record, reaching $536.5 million in total sales to date for Fiscal Year 2022. The previous record came in Fiscal Year 2021, where the New Hampshire Lottery raised $519 million. Over the past five years, New Hampshire Lottery sales have jumped by nearly 60 percent, with an average of about $10 million per week across all games offered by the lottery.
