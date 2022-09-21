Read full article on original website
'Donkey Kong' mural scales 5-story building in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A new mural has been unveiled in Concord featuring a scene from the classic video game "Donkey Kong." With a vision, some spray paint and a lift, Manny Ramirez, Cecilia Ulibarri and Christian Ramirez, of Positive Street Art, brought the basic brick of an elevator shaft to life.
Team Haverhill Again Hosts River Ruckus Saturday in Haverhill; Music, Food, Cars, Fireworks…
Team Haverhill is bringing back its annual River Ruckus festival in downtown Haverhill this Saturday. The festival is taking place Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon-8:30 p.m., at Riverfront Park, Washington Street, Haverhill. Haverhill High School’s chorus is kicking off the day with a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner,” followed...
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
Piece of iconic Canobie Lake Park roller coaster donated to National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives
SALEM, N.H. — A decades-old ride from Canobie Lake Park is being enshrined in history. Officials with the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives announced a part of the Cork Screw coaster is being donated by the amusement park. The Cork Screw opened in 1987 after receiving a height...
Bring Your Appetite, Canobie Lake Park Is Having a Food Truck Festival This Weekend
Let's be honest, it is always a fun day spending time with friends and/or family at an amusement park, and Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is no exception to this. Many of us New Englanders grew up going to Canobie Lake Park every summer whether with our family or summer camps.
6 Restaurants With Scrumptious Cheesy Comfort Foods in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Fall, winter, and melted cheese go together so well. I mean, cheese works year-round, but there's honestly something about New England falls and winters that make the melty deliciousness of cheese a delicious must. We start with New Hampshire. I discovered that Gilley's Diner in Portsmouth has mouthwatering chilly cheese...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
Hotel rooms are the new normal for hundreds of evicted families; hundreds more on waiting list
MANCHESTER, NH – On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'
MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
Fair held in Nashua on Friday benefits veterans in need
NASHUA, N.H. — A resource fair will be held in Nashua on Friday to help veterans in need. The annual “Veterans Stand Down Resource Fair" is hosted by Harbor Care in partnership with the VA and several local service providers. It's meant to connect veterans with things like...
$14.9M New Hampshire Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities
Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
Pipe bursts in Rivier University dorm building, causing flooding
NASHUA, N.H. — Dozens of students at Rivier University in Nashua are out of their rooms after flooding in one of the dorms. On Thursday, 110 students were evacuated from Brassard Hall after a sprinkler pipe burst. Students were allowed back into the dorms to grab their belongings before...
Witches’ Market Coming to New Hampshire With Psychics, Mediums, Herbs, Oils, and More
Oh my, how much fun does this sound? 'Tis the season of the witch, with free admission to roam around this years Witches' Market in downtown Dover, New Hampshire. Of course there will be psychics, mediums, tarot card readings, oracle, palm readers, and astrology. I mean, it's a witches' market.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
189 Gilford Ave
*Rental Price Improvement* - Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom - AVAILABLE NOW! - Ready for immediate move in, this newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom is your next place to call home! With a newly rebuilt large shared front porch, private entrance, off-street parking for 2 vehicles, and washer/dryer hookups in the basement - this apartment is bound to feel like home immediately. Have all the aspects of living in your own home, but also have all the benefits of living in a professionally managed apartment home. Updates to this home include fresh paint, new appliances, new flooring, upgraded bathroom & more! Heat, trash removal, and electric not included. Snow removal and lawn care is provided! $1925/month for a 12 month lease - occupancy can begin upon approved application, security deposit & 1st months rental payment, plus signed lease! Sorry, no pets allowed. This gorgeous apartment will not last long - schedule your showing ASAP!
Fans of Queen Elizabeth and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
NH Lottery breaks record
CONCORD, N.H. – This week, the New Hampshire Lottery broke its all-time single year sales record, reaching $536.5 million in total sales to date for Fiscal Year 2022. The previous record came in Fiscal Year 2021, where the New Hampshire Lottery raised $519 million. Over the past five years, New Hampshire Lottery sales have jumped by nearly 60 percent, with an average of about $10 million per week across all games offered by the lottery.
