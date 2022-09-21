Kuna (ID) Fire Requests New Station, Firefighters to Keep Pace with Rising Calls

Read full article on original website
Mount Desert (ME) Fire Department Orders $955,801 Rescue/Pumper Apparatus
The Mount Desert (ME) Fire Department recently signed a contract to purchase a $955,801 combination rescue/pumper apparatus, according to a report published by Mount Desert Islander. According to the report the company chosen to build the apparatus offered a $42,000 discount if the town would agree to close on the...
