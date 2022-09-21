Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Dover teen "super excited" to spin tunes onstage at Firefly Music Festival
One of the stars of the 10th Firefly Music Festival in Dover is local. Sophia Clayton is also just 14. DJ Sophia, as she is known, is taking the Pavilion Stage Saturday. She got the invitation last spring, after someone saw her in action on social media. Sophia may be...
Cape Gazette
Milton Zombiefest set for Oct. 15
Milton Theatre is set to bring back an annual fall favorite, a time when the dead walk and the freaks come out at night: Zombiefest. The annual event, starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, is back and Director Fred Munzert said this year’s iteration will see an expanded freak show with five performers, a kids zone with activities, food vendors, and music inside the theater and outside on the Quayside Stage. The Zombie Walk, in which ghouls of all kinds make their way down Union Street in front of the theater, will take place at 8 p.m.
Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware
DOVER, Del (CBS) -- Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday in Dover, Delaware. Thousands of music lovers are expected at the four-day camping event.Thursday night's headliner is Halsey.Other artists taking part include Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Big Sean.Tickets to the festival are still available.
Cape Gazette
Board & Brush Creative Studio to host celebration Sept. 28
Board & Brush Creative Studio will host a grand opening celebration from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 30447 Cedar Neck Road, Unit 2, Ocean View. The first 50 guests will receive gift bags with coupons, and everyone can enter for a chance to win a VIP sign-making party for six valued at more than $400. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments, and a table will be set up to illustrate sign-making steps. The celebration is free and open to the public, with no RSVP necessary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach Lions present $3,000 to Boardwalk Buddy Walk
The Dewey Beach Lions are proud to make their annual contribution of $3,000 to the Boardwalk Buddy Walk in Rehoboth Beach. Founded in 2006 by Dennis and Sharonlee Diehl, the walk will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The mission of the walk has...
Cape Gazette
Epworth United celebrates 125 years with day of family fun
Epworth United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a weekend of activities, food, music and worship Sept. 17-18. The church was founded in 1897 in downtown Rehoboth Beach, before moving to its current location in 2008. For more information about Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, go...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Milton Arts Guild sets seasonal quilling classes Oct. 1-2
Milton Arts Guild will offer its popular holiday-themed quilling class again this year in preparation for the Christmas season. Quilling a Snowflake with Jenn Johnson will lead students through the art of rolling paper to make Christmas ornaments. Due to popular demand, two separate sessions are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, both at 4 p.m., at the gallery at 107 Federal St., Milton. No prior art experience is necessary.
WDEL 1150AM
Kent County prepared to welcome Firefly visitors
It's been 10 years since the first Firefly Music Festival was held in Dover, and once again thousands of music lovers are heading to Dover for four days of music. The 2022 Firefly Music Festival begins Thursday, but some festival enthusiasts were in town on Wednesday, making their final preps for four days of camping, including Scott McMurtrie, who is attending his 4th Firefly and knows some supplies needed to be bought locally.
Cape Gazette
Westminster Presbyterian hosts Ice Cream On Us
Ice cream season may soon come to an end, but that wasn’t the case for Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach when it hosted its second annual Ice Cream On Us event Sept. 17. Eventgoers enjoyed ice cream from Hopkins Farm Creamery, live music and games. For more information...
Cape Gazette
Celebrating the First Day of Fall!
The Long & Foster Team is here for you throughout the Seasons. the market and the process. Who can advise you when to think on it,. sleep on it or go all in. Because this is about your future home. You don’t want to live with it. You want to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
First State Corn & More celebrates opening second location
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Sept. 16 to celebrate the opening of First State Corn & More’s second location in downtown Rehoboth Beach. First State Corn & More now offers more ways to enjoy its roasted corn, stuffed potatoes, Cuban sandwiches, pulled pork...
Cape Gazette
Explore Rehoboth Beach history with app-based, self-guided tour
There’s a new way for visitors and locals alike to discover, or rediscover, the history of downtown Rehoboth Beach. Rehoboth Beach Main Street has partnered with Built Story to launch a new app-based, self-guided tour that lets visitors explore downtown Rehoboth Beach at their own pace, either in person or remotely.
WMDT.com
Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Senior Activity Center sets free events Oct. 2-7
Walk aerobics, Zumba, tai chi, yoga, card games, a trail walk and a health fair are among the programs and activities the Lewes Senior Activity Center will offer during its second annual Active Aging Week Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7. All programs and demonstrations are free and open to the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
Cape Gazette
Classic toy designer to discuss new memoir Sept. 27
Legendary toy inventor Jeffrey Breslow will join a live, online discussion about his new memoir, “A Game Maker’s Life: A Hall of Fame Game Inventor and Executive Tells the Inside Story of the Toy Industry,” at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, hosted by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books.
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head hosts Milton Appreciation Event
Dogfish Head brewery in Milton held its annual Milton Appreciation Sept. 14. Those who showed their ID bearing the Milton ZIP code – 19968 – received a free Bavarian pretzel.
Comments / 0