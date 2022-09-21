ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

32 million birds begin flying south

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Starting Thursday night, 32 million birds are making their way south for migration season. Around 50 percent of birds migrating passed through the Midwest, especially in Illinois, Thursday evening. The Chicago Bird Collision Monitors said in a tweet, “Please turn off lights to help the birds go along their merry way.” The […]
Students, staff react to changes in lunch prices

On September 1, Quest at West Chicago High School administered a change to lunch prices, seemingly without warning to students and many staff. The increase in price was immediately noticeable: cookies rose from $1 to $1.75. Pizza, which was once free, is now $3.50 (more than a 3000% increase). Fries were also once offered for free, but are now $2.50.
Photo Gallery: Grand Opening For Romeoville Entertainment Complex

A ribbon cutting today for a new entertainment complex in Romeoville. Scene 75’s Grand Opening is today, Friday, September 23rd. The first 300 guests that attend and enter the building will receive a free ride on either the Drop Tower or Tsunami Coaster. It’s billed as Chicagoland’s premier indoor...
Center for Black Studies introduces Podcast Club

DeKALB – NIU’s Center for Black Studies recently created a new club called Podcast Club. The club gathers fellow podcast enthusiasts to sit down and meet and discuss a podcast of the club’s choice. The first meeting of the Podcast Club will be led by Gaylen Rivers...
Northern Star Weekend Recap: Sept. 18 – Sept. 22

DeKALB – The top stories from the week of Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, including Tuesday’s story on a student who was struck by a vehicle in front of New Hall. Sept. 18: El Grito launches Latino Heritage Month celebrations at NIU. Co-ed Latino fraternity Alpha Psi Lambda...
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding

This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
