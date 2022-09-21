Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
There’s more to Lewes, Del. than just a ferry ride from the Jersey Shore | Travel
Mention Lewes, Delaware, and most people automatically think of the famed ferry that shuttles vacationers between this tiny town and Cape May. Like so many other travelers, I had been to Lewes – but only to get to and from the ferry. It was time to change that, and a recent three-night visit quickly showed us that this charming place is far more than just a stop on the Cape May – Lewes Ferry.
tiremeetsroad.com
Is there going to be an H20i 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland?
Here’s where everyone is probably going instead. Around 2013, the last few days in September were unofficially designated as H2Oi 20(insert year) where East Coast car enthusiasts turned the otherwise sleepy beach town of Ocean City, MD into a weekend-long car show. Fueled by social media, cinematic Youtube edits,...
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company thanks 5K sponsors
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company held its annual Fire Fightin’ 5K Aug. 21. Organized by Seashore Striders, the event hosted 279 runners this year and raised more than $17,000 to help support the many equipment and operational needs of the fire company. Amanda Peters, the fire department’s 5K...
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store added to 1910 Rehoboth miniature village
The Pettyjohn and Kunsman Store, third block, north side of Rehoboth Avenue, as it was in the early 1900s, has been newly mounted on Paul Lovett’s diorama of railroad-era Rehoboth Avenue. The structure’s history spans more than 150 years. The building was pictured and occupants identified in the...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach Lions present $3,000 to Boardwalk Buddy Walk
The Dewey Beach Lions are proud to make their annual contribution of $3,000 to the Boardwalk Buddy Walk in Rehoboth Beach. Founded in 2006 by Dennis and Sharonlee Diehl, the walk will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. The mission of the walk has...
Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood
Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols. Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event...
Cape Gazette
Epworth United celebrates 125 years with day of family fun
Epworth United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a weekend of activities, food, music and worship Sept. 17-18. The church was founded in 1897 in downtown Rehoboth Beach, before moving to its current location in 2008. For more information about Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, go...
Cape Gazette
Lewes residents oppose restaurant in Cape state park
Editor’s note: The Cape Gazette first reported the possibility of a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park Feb. 11, 2022. Award of the contract to LaVida Hospitality was reported June 24, 2022. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has approved the solicitation of a request for proposal...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Lewes Man in Dover Area
UPDATED – 09/24/22 – 4pm – The Dover Police Department is cancelling the Gold Alert for Joshua Kreamer. Kreamer has been located and is safe. Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Lewes man who was last seen leaving Bayhealth Kent Campus around 6:44 Friday morning. Police say 38 year old Joshua Kreamer suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Kreamer is white, 5′ 8” and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and unknown color sweatpants.
Cape Gazette
Milton Zombiefest set for Oct. 15
Milton Theatre is set to bring back an annual fall favorite, a time when the dead walk and the freaks come out at night: Zombiefest. The annual event, starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, is back and Director Fred Munzert said this year’s iteration will see an expanded freak show with five performers, a kids zone with activities, food vendors, and music inside the theater and outside on the Quayside Stage. The Zombie Walk, in which ghouls of all kinds make their way down Union Street in front of the theater, will take place at 8 p.m.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Santa to debut Oct. 7-9 at Beach Jetty shop
Beach Jetty in Lewes will exclusively offer the 2022 Lewes Santa during its Home for the Holidays event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7 to 9, at 205 Second St., Lewes. This boutique is all about the beach home, so it’s a perfect spot to...
Cape Gazette
Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park thank cleanup volunteers
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park members extend thanks to all the volunteers who came out to help clean up the CHSP beaches Sept. 17, as part of the 35th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup. Thanks to their efforts, the bay and ocean beaches are a little bit cleaner and...
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head hosts Milton Appreciation Event
Dogfish Head brewery in Milton held its annual Milton Appreciation Sept. 14. Those who showed their ID bearing the Milton ZIP code – 19968 – received a free Bavarian pretzel.
Cape Gazette
Great Futures Gala raises funds for Boys & Girls Club
The Great Futures Gala to raise funds for the Oak Orchard/Riverdale Boys & Girls Club was held Sept. 17 at The Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Proceeds from the event support the Great Futures Fund, a Sussex County-based organization dedicated to helping local kids in need. The gala has...
