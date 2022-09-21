ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Courage blank Gotham FC, 3-0, Saturday in home finale

Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage ended their home regular season with a bang, and that didn’t even include the post-match fireworks, with a 3-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC Saturday night in front of 6,376 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park. By capturing three more points with...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

NCFC comeback bid falls short at Charlotte Saturday

Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina FC fell short of the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, 2-1. Despite a valiant push in the final 20 minutes that saw Garrett McLaughlin score his 13th goal of the season to halve Charlotte’s lead, NCFC were unable to complete the comeback on the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Seven-run seventh blasts Bulls past Tides, 10-4

Bulls first baseman Luke Raley ripped a go-ahead grand slam as part of a massive seven-run seventh inning, while right fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed two home runs in Durham’s 10-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls’ win along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 12 NC State blasts UConn, 41-10

So much of NC State’s offseason was about getting to the Clemson game. After four games, and four wins, the 12th-ranked Wolfpack will get its shot at the Tigers. NC State pasted UConn, 41-10 on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, in its final warmup outside the ACC. Devin Leary...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Tides top Bulls 6-3, Durham's division lead now a half game

Bulls catcher Rene Pinto bashed two doubles and left fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed a two-run homer while Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow tossed two and two-thirds hitless innings, however Tides starting pitcher Chris Vallimont fired six and two-thirds quality frames and shortstop Jordan Westburg collected three hits in Norfolk’s 6-3 win over Durham on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s victory over Lehigh Valley means the Bulls’ International League East Division lead is just a half game with five games to play.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — DJ Uiagalelei kept delivering the ball on target downfield for No. 5 Clemson in a shootout with No. 21 Wake Forest. That offered enough cover for a defense that struggled for stops — right up until finally coming up with the winning play to cap a double-overtime classic.
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

Shaw earns second straight win over ECSU

Durham, N.C. — The Shaw Bears football team made the plays it needed to come away with their second straight win to improve to 2-0 in CIAA action as they defeated the visiting Elizabeth City State University Vikings 35-16 Saturday inside Durham County Stadium. After both teams traded punts...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

#25 NCCU Cruises Past VLB 59-14

Durham, N.C. — #25 North Carolina Central cruises past Virginia-Lynchburg 59-14. Despite the score of the game, NCCU, and VLB both had nearly 100-yards in penalties and a multitude of turnovers. NCCU had eight different players score in today's matchup: Andrew Smith, E.J. Hicks, Quentin McCall, J'mari Taylor, Latrell Collier, Chris Mosely, Marseille Miller, and Davius Richard.
DURHAM, NC
