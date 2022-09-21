Read full article on original website
Courage blank Gotham FC, 3-0, Saturday in home finale
Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage ended their home regular season with a bang, and that didn’t even include the post-match fireworks, with a 3-0 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC Saturday night in front of 6,376 fans at WakeMed Soccer Park. By capturing three more points with...
NCFC comeback bid falls short at Charlotte Saturday
Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina FC fell short of the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, 2-1. Despite a valiant push in the final 20 minutes that saw Garrett McLaughlin score his 13th goal of the season to halve Charlotte’s lead, NCFC were unable to complete the comeback on the road.
Seven-run seventh blasts Bulls past Tides, 10-4
Bulls first baseman Luke Raley ripped a go-ahead grand slam as part of a massive seven-run seventh inning, while right fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed two home runs in Durham’s 10-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls’ win along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s...
No. 12 NC State blasts UConn, 41-10
So much of NC State’s offseason was about getting to the Clemson game. After four games, and four wins, the 12th-ranked Wolfpack will get its shot at the Tigers. NC State pasted UConn, 41-10 on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, in its final warmup outside the ACC. Devin Leary...
With NCAA rulings behind him, Keatts hopes upcoming season brings a clean slate
Raleigh, N.C. — Kevin Keatts made the NCAA Tournament in his first season as NC State's basketball coach, but the Wolfpack haven't been back since. Coming off a career-worst 11-21 season and a last place finish in the ACC, year six could be a make-or-break season for Keatts. "I...
Tides top Bulls 6-3, Durham's division lead now a half game
Bulls catcher Rene Pinto bashed two doubles and left fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed a two-run homer while Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow tossed two and two-thirds hitless innings, however Tides starting pitcher Chris Vallimont fired six and two-thirds quality frames and shortstop Jordan Westburg collected three hits in Norfolk’s 6-3 win over Durham on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s victory over Lehigh Valley means the Bulls’ International League East Division lead is just a half game with five games to play.
No. 5 Clemson hangs on, tops No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — DJ Uiagalelei kept delivering the ball on target downfield for No. 5 Clemson in a shootout with No. 21 Wake Forest. That offered enough cover for a defense that struggled for stops — right up until finally coming up with the winning play to cap a double-overtime classic.
Shaw earns second straight win over ECSU
Durham, N.C. — The Shaw Bears football team made the plays it needed to come away with their second straight win to improve to 2-0 in CIAA action as they defeated the visiting Elizabeth City State University Vikings 35-16 Saturday inside Durham County Stadium. After both teams traded punts...
Threat, robbery cancels two separate central NC football games
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Two separate football games were canceled in central North Carolina. School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to...
#25 NCCU Cruises Past VLB 59-14
Durham, N.C. — #25 North Carolina Central cruises past Virginia-Lynchburg 59-14. Despite the score of the game, NCCU, and VLB both had nearly 100-yards in penalties and a multitude of turnovers. NCCU had eight different players score in today's matchup: Andrew Smith, E.J. Hicks, Quentin McCall, J'mari Taylor, Latrell Collier, Chris Mosely, Marseille Miller, and Davius Richard.
Threat made against Chapel Hill, East Chapel Hill football game not credible, school officials say
Chapel Hill, N.C. — School officials said threats made around Friday night's rivalry football game between Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High School were not credible. The game was postponed due to the threats. According to letters sent from the principals of both high schools and...
More adults consider sharing space to deal with rising Raleigh rent prices
Candy Chitty has lived in Raleigh for several years, but since she lost her apartment and all her belongings in a massive fire in 2016, she’s been struggling to get back on her feet. It doesn’t help that Raleigh rent prices have risen since then by more than 43%....
Construction of new Raleigh mixed-use tower 1000 Social is now underway
RALEIGH – Construction at 1000 Social, the first of two 12-story towers on a 40-acre, $1 billion project is now underway. The project, known as The Exchange Raleigh, is being developed by Dewitt Carolinas, Inc., and when the first tower is completed, it will offer 330,000 square feet of mixed use space.
