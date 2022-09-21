Junior Sergeant Andriana Arekhta and Corporal & Combat Medic Yaryna Chornoguz, who are part of a delegation of women from the Ukrainian Armed Forces meeting with Pentagon officials and lawmakers this week in DC, join Andrea Mitchell to share what their experience has been like on the ground and what they need in order to continue their fight against Russian forces. “In case we would have more, you know, armored vehicles, we would have a smaller casualty rate among our soldiers,” says Chornoguz. “We ask for ground air defense system and aircraft, we ask for tanks and ask for fighter jets, because these weapons are the weapons of the last chance. The winter is coming and is coming,” says Arekhta. Sept. 22, 2022.

