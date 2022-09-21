Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Force Design 2030 Gets the Marines Ready for the Next War
Rep. Rob Wittman praised Force Design 2030: “The Marine Corps is adapting this plan to look at what we need to do based on current world situations. That’s a great thing about the plan." The U.S. Marine Corps’ force structure plan, Force Design 2030, is an adaptable text...
Navy’s Stealth Destroyer May Be On Its First Operational Deployment
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter BurghartThe USS Zumwalt is now operating as part of the Navy's forward-deployed 7th Fleet and the service says its conducting "fleet operations."
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
The not-quite-aircraft-carriers that the US Navy and other militaries use to carry jets, tanks, and troops into battle
Amphibious assault ships and helicopter carriers allow smaller navies to flex muscles that usually only larger naval powers have.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
Pentagon launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in test to show US is nuclear ready in the arms race with Russia and China
The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California during the early hours of Wednesday morning in a demonstration of nuclear readiness. Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesman said the launch was long-scheduled test. However, several recent tests have been postponed for...
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
B-24 Liberator pilot killed in WWII accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. David M. Lewis, 20, of Dallas, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
Business Insider
Ukraine's air force shares first video of one of its MiG-29 fighter jets firing US-supplied anti-radar missile
As already reported, at the beginning of August, the first photos of what appeared to be debris of AGM-88 HARM ARMs (Anti-Radiation Missiles) used against Russian radars in Ukraine started surfacing online. A few weeks later, US officials confirmed that the US delivered AGM-88 High Speed Anti Radiation missiles to...
Navy Times
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
Watch the Taliban Crash a Black Hawk Helicopter in Afghanistan
When America withdrew from Afghanistan, it left behind billions of dollars worth of military equipment, including weapons and vehicles like the UH 60 Black Hawk helicopters. The Taliban seized most of this after U.S. soldiers fled, but it’s already lost one the Black Hawks. On Saturday, during a training exercise over Kabul, one of the helicopters crashed, killing three Afghans and injuring five more, according to Reuters.
Inside the $100 Billion Mission to Modernize America’s Aging Nuclear Missiles
If a piece of equipment breaks inside Captain Kaz “Dexter” Moffett’s underground command center at the Alpha-01 Missile Alert Facility, it’s marked with a paper tag that reads either “warning” or “danger.” A few of those are hanging in this cramped capsule buried about 70 ft. below the high plains of eastern Wyoming. One is stuck to the shut-off valves that control water flow in the event of an emergency. There’s another one on a ventilation hatch. The entire command capsule itself is jury-rigged on top of steel stilts because the shock-absorber system, which was first installed in 1963 to survive a thermonuclear blast, is now inoperative. So there’s a tag for Air Force maintenance teams to fix that too.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Defense One
Air Force Awards $985M Hypersonic Cruise Missile Contract to Raytheon Technologies
The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon Technologies a $985 million contract to continue development of a new hypersonic missile. The deal includes “design, development, and initial delivery through the performance of model-based critical design review, qualification, integration, manufacturing, and testing,” of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, known as HACM (pronounced: Hack-um)
MSNBC
Ukrainian women fighters in DC asking for ‘last chance' weapons: ‘Winter is coming.’
Junior Sergeant Andriana Arekhta and Corporal & Combat Medic Yaryna Chornoguz, who are part of a delegation of women from the Ukrainian Armed Forces meeting with Pentagon officials and lawmakers this week in DC, join Andrea Mitchell to share what their experience has been like on the ground and what they need in order to continue their fight against Russian forces. “In case we would have more, you know, armored vehicles, we would have a smaller casualty rate among our soldiers,” says Chornoguz. “We ask for ground air defense system and aircraft, we ask for tanks and ask for fighter jets, because these weapons are the weapons of the last chance. The winter is coming and is coming,” says Arekhta. Sept. 22, 2022.
Raytheon $985 million hypersonic award puts them far ahead in contracting race
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Thursday said it awarded Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N) a $985 million dollar contract to develop prototypes for a hypersonic attack cruise missile, putting the firm well ahead of rivals in the race to become lead developer of the strategic weapons.
