ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Force Design 2030 Gets the Marines Ready for the Next War

Rep. Rob Wittman praised Force Design 2030: “The Marine Corps is adapting this plan to look at what we need to do based on current world situations. That’s a great thing about the plan." The U.S. Marine Corps’ force structure plan, Force Design 2030, is an adaptable text...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopter#Marines#Lockheed Martin#Command And Control#Marine Corps#Super Stallion
Daily Mail

Pentagon launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in test to show US is nuclear ready in the arms race with Russia and China

The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California during the early hours of Wednesday morning in a demonstration of nuclear readiness. Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesman said the launch was long-scheduled test. However, several recent tests have been postponed for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Navy Times

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
MILITARY
Vice

Watch the Taliban Crash a Black Hawk Helicopter in Afghanistan

When America withdrew from Afghanistan, it left behind billions of dollars worth of military equipment, including weapons and vehicles like the UH 60 Black Hawk helicopters. The Taliban seized most of this after U.S. soldiers fled, but it’s already lost one the Black Hawks. On Saturday, during a training exercise over Kabul, one of the helicopters crashed, killing three Afghans and injuring five more, according to Reuters.
MILITARY
TIME

Inside the $100 Billion Mission to Modernize America’s Aging Nuclear Missiles

If a piece of equipment breaks inside Captain Kaz “Dexter” Moffett’s underground command center at the Alpha-01 Missile Alert Facility, it’s marked with a paper tag that reads either “warning” or “danger.” A few of those are hanging in this cramped capsule buried about 70 ft. below the high plains of eastern Wyoming. One is stuck to the shut-off valves that control water flow in the event of an emergency. There’s another one on a ventilation hatch. The entire command capsule itself is jury-rigged on top of steel stilts because the shock-absorber system, which was first installed in 1963 to survive a thermonuclear blast, is now inoperative. So there’s a tag for Air Force maintenance teams to fix that too.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Defense One

Air Force Awards $985M Hypersonic Cruise Missile Contract to Raytheon Technologies

The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon Technologies a $985 million contract to continue development of a new hypersonic missile. The deal includes “design, development, and initial delivery through the performance of model-based critical design review, qualification, integration, manufacturing, and testing,” of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, known as HACM (pronounced: Hack-um)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MSNBC

Ukrainian women fighters in DC asking for ‘last chance' weapons: ‘Winter is coming.’

Junior Sergeant Andriana Arekhta and Corporal & Combat Medic Yaryna Chornoguz, who are part of a delegation of women from the Ukrainian Armed Forces meeting with Pentagon officials and lawmakers this week in DC, join Andrea Mitchell to share what their experience has been like on the ground and what they need in order to continue their fight against Russian forces. “In case we would have more, you know, armored vehicles, we would have a smaller casualty rate among our soldiers,” says Chornoguz. “We ask for ground air defense system and aircraft, we ask for tanks and ask for fighter jets, because these weapons are the weapons of the last chance. The winter is coming and is coming,” says Arekhta. Sept. 22, 2022.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy