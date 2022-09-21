Read full article on original website
Giveaway: PetSafe In-Ground Electric Fence ($170+ Value)
Electronic dog containment systems offer an easy way for pet owners to keep their canine companions safely in the yard. These types of containment systems are highly debated in the pet industry. Rest assured, when used properly this PetSafe In-Ground Electric Fence is completely safe for your dog and will not cause him unnecessary pain or injury.
Best flea treatment for dogs 2022: Keep your pup scratch-free
With so many brands claiming to have the best flea treatments for dogs, trying to decide which one to pick can feel more than a little overwhelming. From topicals and shampoos to tablets and flea collars, there's a dizzying array of products on the market that can make even the most savvy pet parent's head spin.
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets
Do you ever wonder what your dogs get up to when you’re not around? Maybe you worked from home for a while but you’ve gone back to the office. Or perhaps you simply want to know what they do all day. Sure, you could put dog cameras around the house, but that’s a lot of […] The post New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets appeared first on DogTime.
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
8 Low Energy Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Lazy Owners
Do you love dogs but don’t have the time or energy to take care of a high-energy breed?. Low-energy dog breeds are perfect for people who want all the joys of owning a dog without the hassle of having to walk them for miles every day. These dogs are...
The cutest dog breeds, ranked
Dogs are adorable, and it seems absolutely impossible to choose any kind of favorite in terms of cuteness. However Town & Country has tried, making a definitive ranking of the 25 cutest dog breeds. Click through the gallery to see everything from fluffy pups to accessorized canines. Just try not...
Considering Adopting a Dog? Here's How Much Dog Owners Spend on a Lifetime of Pet Care
Dogs are loyal and loving creatures -- but they require a lot of money for lifetime care. Becoming a dog parent is a big responsibility and will impact your finances. Dog owners may spend over $55,000 on lifetime dog care expenses. Making the right moves -- like getting pet insurance...
Spoil Your Furry Friend During Happy Cat Month With These Discounted Scratching Posts
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you have a cat, there’s a good chance you experience some of the...
An In-Depth Guide about German Shepherd Mastiff Mixes
German Shepherd Mastiff mixes are an uncommon but fantastic designer mixed breed that makes great additions to any family. The breed is a mix of the German Shepherd and one of many varieties of Mastiff, which means everyone’s German Shepherd Mastiff puppy will look different. If you’re thinking about...
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners
Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
10 Best Dog Flea Treatments and Preventions That Work
It's not always easy to get rid of fleas on a dog, but with the advancement in all different types of commercial products, pet owners are getting a better handle on this. There tons of solutions to remove fleas and prevent them from attacking your dog, so we picked the best dog flea treatment and prevention below.
Portable Dog Paw Cleaner & Pet Care Essentials Line Launched By Make The Stop
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Make The Stop, an online health and beauty store, launched a new range of pet care essentials. Lanham, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Make The Stop's newly...
An Ultimate Guide on Popular Dog Breeds that Start with B
There are many different dog breeds that start with the B. Some of the most popular include the Beagle, Boxer, and Bulldog. Each breed has its own unique set of characteristics and traits that make it special. Here is a list of dog breeds starting with B along with some...
Samsung holds retirement ceremony for guide dogs, rehomes new puppies
Samsung Group has a hand in almost every corner of the market, from smartphones and TVs to medicine and cargo ships. Galaxy smartphone users aren’t generally aware of the company’s reach, but Samsung is a conglomerate that makes a lot of technological advancements possible in and outside of South Korea.
