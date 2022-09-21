Black Mountain – After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Black Mountain Home for Children Fall Festival and Open House will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their beautiful campus in the Swannanoa Valley. The campus is located at 80 Lake Eden Road. Parking will be easily available across the street at Owen High School. The proceeds from this festival contribute to the lives of the children and youth living at Black Mountain Home, which serves youth from birth through college graduation and beyond through family foster care, residential care, transitional living,independent living and lifelong living. When children are in need of out-of-home placement, BMH can meet those needs through all the stages and phases of their growing up years.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO