tribpapers.com
Black Mountain Home Fall Festival Benefits Children
Black Mountain – After a short hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Black Mountain Home for Children Fall Festival and Open House will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their beautiful campus in the Swannanoa Valley. The campus is located at 80 Lake Eden Road. Parking will be easily available across the street at Owen High School. The proceeds from this festival contribute to the lives of the children and youth living at Black Mountain Home, which serves youth from birth through college graduation and beyond through family foster care, residential care, transitional living,independent living and lifelong living. When children are in need of out-of-home placement, BMH can meet those needs through all the stages and phases of their growing up years.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina
(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
my40.tv
Madison County Fair kicks off this weekend, offering one-time gate fee this year
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — The Madison County Fair is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-24, at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Marshall. The doors opened at 3 p.m. Friday, with live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event features different craft booths, vendors and youth livestock shows. There are also...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a truly wonderful state that has a lot to offer. From breathtaking beaches to wonderful hiking trails and charming towns, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas for a great weekend getaway in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
spectrumlocalnews.com
33rd annual Mayberry Days Festival takes the streets of Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the largest festivals in the state is taking fans back in time to an old-school popular TV show, "The Andy Griffith Show." It’s the 33rd annual Mayberry Days festival in Mount Airy. Mayberry Days is held in Andy Griffith's hometown. Mayberry Days...
Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains
CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community questions strange lights over Landrum’s night sky
Starlink’s low-orbit satellites spotted over Foothills. On Monday night around 9 p.m., Landrum residents claim to have seen a unique string of lights floating in the sky. The line of about 7 to 10 lights made their way across the night sky, raising questions in the community. Landrum Mayor...
ourstate.com
8 Scenic Drives in the North Carolina Mountains
When the leaves start to turn in the fall, there’s no place like western North Carolina to view nature’s most colorful artwork. Curving and climbing across mountains, fields, and forests — with plenty of outdoor adventures, educational excursions, and good eatin’ along the way — these scenic drives will give you a reason to hit the highways, roll down the windows, and take it all in.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
North Carolina woman drowns in South Carolina pool, coroner’s office says
A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office in South Carolina.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
From breathtaking beaches to amazing hiking trails and charming little town, North Carolina has so much to offer and those who are lucky to live here can definitely confirm that. In fact, more and more people choose to spend their holidays in North Carolina and it's easy to see why - amazing places to visit, great prices, delicious food and friendly people. What more could you ask for?
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
WYFF4.com
NWS issues advisory for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia coastlines ahead of Hurricane Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A high surf advisory has been issued for parts of the Carolinas and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path. Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall but will have impacts on our coastal waters.
Sylva Herald
