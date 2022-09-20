ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox, IN

wkvi.com

Kathy Yvonne Elliott

Funeral services will be held at a later date for Kathy Yvonne Elliott, 66, of North Judson. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox is in charge of arrangements.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Raymond L. Hallowry

No funeral services or visitation are scheduled for Raymond L. Hallowry, 88, of Knox. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Association. The Braman and Son Memorial Chapel is in the charge of arrangements.
KNOX, IN
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Receives Project Update

The North Judson-San Pierre School Board had a project update during their meeting this week. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin announced the new elementary gym floor will be laid down beginning October 10. Once the gym is finished, the floor will need to sit for three weeks before it can be used. The hope is for the work to be done by Christmas.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
Starke County Council Reviews Request for Jail CEDIT Fund Additional Appropriations

The Starke County Council heard from Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin and Matron Pam McDonald during their meeting this week. Matron McDonald informed the council the Sheriff’s Department has certain accounts within the Jail CEDIT Fund that are currently negative. She, along with Sheriff Dulin, asked the councl to approve additional appropriations for the negative accounts.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
