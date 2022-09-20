Read full article on original website
Kathy Yvonne Elliott
Funeral services will be held at a later date for Kathy Yvonne Elliott, 66, of North Judson. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond L. Hallowry
No funeral services or visitation are scheduled for Raymond L. Hallowry, 88, of Knox. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Association. The Braman and Son Memorial Chapel is in the charge of arrangements.
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Receives Project Update
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board had a project update during their meeting this week. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin announced the new elementary gym floor will be laid down beginning October 10. Once the gym is finished, the floor will need to sit for three weeks before it can be used. The hope is for the work to be done by Christmas.
Starke County Council Reviews Request for Jail CEDIT Fund Additional Appropriations
The Starke County Council heard from Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin and Matron Pam McDonald during their meeting this week. Matron McDonald informed the council the Sheriff’s Department has certain accounts within the Jail CEDIT Fund that are currently negative. She, along with Sheriff Dulin, asked the councl to approve additional appropriations for the negative accounts.
Knox Community School Board Holds Public Meeting Concerning Collective Bargaining Agreement
The Knox Community School Board held a public meeting Monday night pertaining to the collective bargaining agreement, as required by state statute. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said negotiations could begin Thursday, September 15 between the Knox Community School Board and the Knox Federation of Teachers (KFT). Dr. Reichhart stated, “We...
Indiana Court of Appeals Affirms Judge’s Order Concerning Mammoth Solar Application for Pulaski County Solar Farm
The Indiana Court of Appeals handed down a decision this week on an appeal by Mammoth Solar concerning a judge’s ruling that an application for a special exception for a 4,511 acre solar farm approved by the Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals was not correctly approved. The application...
