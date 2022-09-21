Vanity Fair has brought word that James Earl Jones has signed over his voice rights as Star Wars' Darth Vader, officially retiring from the role. The rights to the role now sit with Lucasfilm and Ukrainian A.I. audio company Respeecher, who previously worked on The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Despite his retirement from the role, both studios still reportedly discuss their plans for Vader with Jones and "heed his advice on how to stay on the right course."

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO