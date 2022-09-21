Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Flowers: Harmonious hibiscus and flower hunting in FloridaJoAnn RyanFlorida State
Famous Floridians: Bob RossJoAnn RyanFlorida State
TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
digitalspy.com
High School Musical show confirms more original movie cast returning for season 4
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has confirmed more of the franchise's original stars will be returning for the upcoming season of the show. Returning for the upcoming season are Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Bart Johnson (via Deadline). They will be joining fellow East High School alumni Corbin Bleu, Kaycee Stroh and Lucas Grabeel who will also be back for the upcoming season.
digitalspy.com
EE-worst original character death
Arthur Fowler snr (brain haemorrhage) Pauline Fowler (Brain haemorrhage) Angie watts (off screen alcoholism) Andy o brien (ran over by car) Pete Beale (off screen murdered) Pauline Fowler (Brain haemorrhage) I voted for Pauline, as I think the character's final months were handled very poorly overall the way they turned...
digitalspy.com
James Earl Jones Officially Retires As Star Wars' Darth Vader
Vanity Fair has brought word that James Earl Jones has signed over his voice rights as Star Wars' Darth Vader, officially retiring from the role. The rights to the role now sit with Lucasfilm and Ukrainian A.I. audio company Respeecher, who previously worked on The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Despite his retirement from the role, both studios still reportedly discuss their plans for Vader with Jones and "heed his advice on how to stay on the right course."
digitalspy.com
Which pro did you most want to have a celebrity?
I know Luba doesn’t get a lot of love from those experienced in ballroom & latin on this sub forum, but I really thought she shone in comparison to Michelle during the John Legend performance. Obviously Michelle is a newbie and it could be nerves, plus I’m sure we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digitalspy.com
Train ( Sky Sci-Fi )
Starts Tuesday. Korean sci-fi adventure about a man who tries to protect his beloved from a serial killer in a parallel universe. Detective Do-won is chasing a suspect, only to come across a case of multiple murder on a train at an abandoned railway station. Starring Yoon Shi-Yoon and Soo-jin Kyung. I’ve seen trailer and it did look interesting.
digitalspy.com
Don't Worry Darling's ending explained - what does that final moment mean?
Don't Worry Darling ending spoilers follow. Despite the brouhaha leading up to the debut of Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, the dystopian thriller is on track to perform well at the box office. And while profit is certainly one measure of success, so are reviews – and the latter have been mixed.
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Addams Family spinoff reveals Wednesday release date
Netflix's upcoming Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will premiere on November 23, it's been confirmed. The news was announced on Netflix's official Twitter account, where they also revealed a new poster of Scream star Jenna Ortega in the titular role. The eight-episode series will follow a teenaged Wednesday during her years...
digitalspy.com
Reacher season 2 casts Marvel star as new female lead
Reacher has announced a host of new names joining the cast for season 2, including Inhumans star Serinda Swan. Ahead of filming this autumn, the actress – who played Medusa in the short-lived Marvel series – will play the key role of Karla Dixon as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is pushed into a conspiracy that is killing his friends.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
The Flash recasts classic DC villain with The 100 star
The 100's Richard Harmon has joined the cast of The Flash as a classic villain. The Canadian actor will appear as Owen Mercer, aka Captain Boomerang, in the upcoming ninth and final season of the Grant Gustin-led superhero drama (via Deadline). A different iteration of Captain Boomerang, aka Digger Harkness,...
digitalspy.com
Frozen's Kristen Bell apologises for Disney hit
Frozen star Kristen Bell has apologised to parents who have had to repeatedly view the Disney smash hit. The actress, who plays Anna in both the 2013 film and its sequel, was at the D23 Expo to celebrate her induction as a Disney Legend alongside co-star Josh Gad. Speaking at...
Comments / 0