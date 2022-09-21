Read full article on original website
Related
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF. — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure
SALEM, ORE. — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery...
The story behind North Carolina's pyramids on the market for $675,000
ROCKWELL, N.C. — Two colorful pyramids, one unfinished, reign over 18 acres of Rockwell, North Carolina. They were the vision of an eccentric North Carolina architect, who died before he could complete his project. The attempt at a modern-style home is an odd sight for Rowan County, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker. “Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”. Inside, a group...
New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday. The state Board of Finance greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of...
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
COLUMBUS, OHIO — The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.
Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics
AUSTIN, TEXAS — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Federal audit questions NC contracts used to help rebuild after Hurricane Matthew, says $2.5 million in funds unaccounted for
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new federal audit questions how the state agreed to contracts worth millions of dollars intended to help with hurricane relief. Much of the criticism from state lawmakers recent years has been North Carolina is too slow in getting federal funds out the door to help rebuild hurricane damaged homes. This new audit instead calls out the state for a lack of documentation for money it did spend.
Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control
MIAMI — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange bus...
JONATHAN WEISMAN: Will North Carolina's Senate race break Democratic hearts again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pep rally at the Lenny Boy Brewing Co. Friday night was a packed and raucous show of confidence as Democratic officials greeted the “next senator” from North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, and the Mecklenburg County faithful asked about her plans for after her inevitable triumph come Election Day.
VIDEOS: SpaceX rocket visible from NC sky
Viewer videos of SpaceX rocket Falcon 9, which was launched into orbit Saturday evening from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at the Texas...
'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June...
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
How NC Attorney General Josh Stein is bracing for his next big political fight
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — When the U.S. Supreme Court left it up to states to set their own abortion laws, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein refused to defend a state law that would ban abortion in most cases after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He further directed his department...
Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons
HOLDENVILLE, OKLA. — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
Trump throws support behind NC Republicans at Wilmington rally
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump spoke in support of North Carolina Republicans at a rally in Wilmington on Friday night. Thousands were at Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport to hear from Trump. People in line said they came from various parts of the country including South Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They said they realize how much North Carolina is a battleground state.
Trump took the stage in Wilmington as Republicans hope for election turnout boost
Former President Donald Trump delivered a dark assessment of the country Friday night at a rally North Carolina Republicans hope will boost GOP enthusiasm ahead of key elections. “We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed,” Trump said, as ominous music played at the end of his...
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip Corwin has made...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0