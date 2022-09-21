Read full article on original website
Paving Work On The Schedule
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (SEPTEMBER 19, 2022) – The Town Council approved a contract to do significant paving. According to paperwork before the council Monday night, East Coast Landscaping & Construction of Portsmouth was the low bidder of four submissions for a collection of work, including repaving the Second Beach parking lot.
Middletown Police Seeking Information
#MiddletownPoliceRI are asking any local restaurant victim of an individual failing to pay their bill over the last week to contact Detective Adam Tobias at 401-846-1144, ext. 7009 as part of an ongoing investigation. #MPD #MiddletownRI.
Remember These Important Election Dates
The Middletown Board of Canvassers reminds voters to remember the following important dates leading up to Election Day, Nov. 8. #MiddletownRI.
Dine & Dash Arrest
#MiddletownPoliceRI charge a 58-year-old Palm Beach, Florida man in connection with reports of a person eating at several establishments and leaving without paying the bill. #MiddletownRI.
Student Of The Week -- Forest Avenue School Third Grader Ben McLeish
Ben McLeish dreams one day of being a professional baseball player. As this week's "Student of the Week," Ben is known for his positive spirit, willingness to help and include everyone. #StudentOfTheWeek #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. FOREST AVENUE...
