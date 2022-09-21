Read full article on original website
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
‘Unbelievable’: Car crashes into Pawtucket business
This isn't the first time a vehicle has crashed into the Pawtucket business, according to its president.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Meet Mac, The Official Comfort Dog for the Seekonk Police Department
The Seekonk Police Department proudly introduced their latest officer to the force Friday morning, and he may be the cutest officer in the history of the department. Meet Seekonk’s new school resource officer comfort dog. Coming Up With a Name For Their K-9 The department decided to host a...
ABC6.com
Suspect leaves several Middletown restaurants without paying, police say
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Middletown police said on Thursday that a person dined and dashed at several local restaurants in the past week. “The individual is believed to have been frequenting local hotels and restaurants throughout Aquidneck Island,” according to police. Police said a person of interest has...
Valley Breeze
Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'
WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
GoLocalProv
Bus Driver, Monitor, and Six Students Taken to Hospital After Bus Hits Sinkhole in Providence
Six students — and a bus driver and monitor — were taken to the hospital after a school bus hit a sinkhole in Providence. Shortly after 8 AM on Friday, police were sent to 41 Marietta Street — off of Charles Street — for a report of a safety hazard.
universalhub.com
And, they're off: 1980s-era Orange Line cars begin their final journey
WBZ reports on and photographs the first of the old Orange Line trains to be trucked out of the Wellington Yards for the trip to a Middleboro scrapping facility owned by Costello Dismantling Co., whose logo consists of a preying mantis.
Fall River Granite Grille Restaurant Reopens at Durfee High School
Durfee High School's rebranded Granite Grille has reopened for the school year. Similar to the in-school restaurants at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical and Diman Regional Vocational-Technical high schools, the Granite Grill is a completely student-run establishment. While the teachers are on site to coordinate everything, the students truly run the show.
middletownri.com
Student Of The Week -- Forest Avenue School Third Grader Ben McLeish
Ben McLeish dreams one day of being a professional baseball player. As this week's "Student of the Week," Ben is known for his positive spirit, willingness to help and include everyone. #StudentOfTheWeek #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. FOREST AVENUE...
fallriverreporter.com
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
iheart.com
Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault
A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Travel delays likely with Route 146 bridge demolition
The demolitions are planned for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer
One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
Friday Night Blitz: Full slate as high school football season enters Week 3
Fall is officially in the air as the high school football season enters its third week.
