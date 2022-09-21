Read full article on original website
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Lofts on Rowe in Ludington Set to Open
After being held back due to the pandemic, the Lofts on Rowe in Ludington is finally ready for occupancy. The new apartment complex was originally built in 1892 as a factory for wood-based product manufacturing. Amidst the 1920s, a new and significant invention called Haskelite was made here by Henry Haskell, a Ludington local. Now this historic brick building boasts 12-foot ceilings, wooden beams placed out throughout the building, and sits walking distance to downtown Ludington and the beautiful beaches of Lake Michigan.
Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia
The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.
Robin Williams’ son to speak at W. MI mental health gala
The son of late comedic genius Robin Williams will speak at an event at Meijer Gardens hosted by a local mental health organization for suicide prevention awareness month.
Ideal Theater In Clare Receives Nearly $1 Million for Restorations
Communities across Michigan are receiving grants recently approved by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, with $83.8 million through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program being distributed to bring new use and investment to properties impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The historic Ideal Theater in downtown Clare received some of that money for restorations....
grmag.com
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th Street
Twice over the last two weeks, large sinkholes have opened up along the Grand Rapids-Kentwood border.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory ready to open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 8 to celebrate the finished construction of a free, public observatory in West Michigan. The grand opening will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, at the new Hemlock Crossing Public Observatory, which is located at Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing Park at 8115 W. Olive Road in West Olive.
This Michigan Farm Serves Some of the Best Apple Fritters in the Midwest
From locally owned bakeries to ice cream shops and cafes, if you have a sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious places to visit here in the Great Lakes State. But if you’re craving an apple fritter, there's only one place to head to that never disappoints. Woodland Farm Market and Bakery is located in western Michigan along West Shelby Road in the small town of Shelby. This rustic roadside treasure attracts visitors from far and wide for its outstanding baked goods.
Zaria, Great Dane Stranded on Cranberry Lake, Safely Captured
Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a month, has been safely captured. The Clare County Animal Control confirmed Wednesday that Zaria is now at the animal shelter and is doing great. “What we were told was that the dog got off its collar...
Fox17
Kent County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees through Sept. 24
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is celebrating the start of fall in a big way!. Through Saturday, Sept. 24, the shelter says it’s lowering adoption fees to $40 for dogs and puppies. We’re told cats may also be adopted for only a $5 fee....
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
Teen in hospital after shooting on Grand Rapids south side
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Grand Rapids' south side.
WOOD
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Parents of Muskegon Heights High School students frustrated over lack of teachers, communication
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Parents of high school students at Muskegon Heights Public Schools are frustrated with the district over a lack of teachers, curriculum, communication and transparency. "The people who are protecting and educating our kids are letting them down," said one mother, who wanted to remain anonymous.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Sept. 21, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Kayla Marie Stever, of 6719 E. Hawley Rd., Branch; Hart Police Department (HPD); first-degree home invasion. Probable cause hearing: Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Bail: $2,500/cash/surety/10 percent. Jacob Charles Addington, of 1119 Pine St., Muskegon;...
Central Michigan Life
'I called everyone, I talked to everyone but no one replies back'
On the second day of classes, Carolina Hernandez Ruiz, an international student from Spain, opened Blackboard to find that all of her courses had been removed. Hernandez Ruiz is a second-year student pursuing a major in neuroscience. She is an inclusion assistant in Celani Hall, a teacher's assistant for an honors class and a Spanish tutor. After teaching herself English at 16 years old via movies, she attended Ionia High School for her senior year in Michigan, finishing with a 4.5 GPA in 2021.
