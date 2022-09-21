Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
ABC6.com
Police find missing man with dementia in Central Falls safely
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Central Falls police said that they found the man who went missing Saturday safely. Police said that 63-year-old Juan Garcia was had last been seen walking in the Washington Street area early in the day. Garcia stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs about...
Street flooding an issue in spots as storms die down
Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Landmarks: Who Remembers….the Nite Owl?
Who doesn’t like to wax nostalgic about those landmarks we recall visiting as a child? These places are mnemonic anchors for numerous childhood memories and a simple mention of a place will often bring a flood of memories. What we hope to do with this series is bring together...
ABC6.com
Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
fallriverreporter.com
Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild
A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
Man arrested aboard Block Island ferry pleads guilty to weapons charge
One of seven people arrested during a tumultuous weekend on Block Island last month has pleaded guilty.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
If Fall River Was a Candle, This Is Exactly What It Would Smell Like [PHOTOS]
This might be the most entertaining piece I've written in a while and I'm confident I've nailed the perfect candle for the city of Fall River. I ask you, the reader, the following question: If Fall River was a candle, what would it smell like? A strange question to ask, I'm aware, but one that piques my interest nonetheless.
Meet Mac, The Official Comfort Dog for the Seekonk Police Department
The Seekonk Police Department proudly introduced their latest officer to the force Friday morning, and he may be the cutest officer in the history of the department. Meet Seekonk’s new school resource officer comfort dog. Coming Up With a Name For Their K-9 The department decided to host a...
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Fall River leads to second crash that injured officer
One driver was cited, another driver was arrested, and several people were injured including an officer after a multivehicle crash led to a second crash in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Stevens Street, in response to a motor vehicle collision. Once on scene, officers learned that the operator of a Nissan failed to yield to a red light while traveling east on Brayton Avenue striking a Hyundai which was entering the intersection on a green traffic signal. Both operators were transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield at the traffic signal.
Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
ABC6.com
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
Valley Breeze
RI Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns after pandemic hiatus
PROVIDENCE – For the first time since 2019, before the pandemic, the Rhode Island Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns this weekend, Sept. 24-25, at the Providence Community Health Centers Dental Clinic, 335R Prairie Ave. “We are very excited to be back,” founding member Dr. Jeffrey Dodge, a...
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
