Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 145 affordable units at a major mixed-use project under construction in Astoria. Located at 3-24 27th Avenue, the 100-percent affordable, 14-story building is part of the Durst Organization’s Halletts Point development on the East River waterfront. New Yorkers earning 40 and 60 percent of the area median income, or between $25,372 for a single person and $86,460 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the rent-stabilized apartments, which range from $665/month studios to $1,601/month two bedrooms.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO