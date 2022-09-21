Read full article on original website
Lottery opens for 145 affordable units at huge waterfront development in Astoria, from $665/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 145 affordable units at a major mixed-use project under construction in Astoria. Located at 3-24 27th Avenue, the 100-percent affordable, 14-story building is part of the Durst Organization’s Halletts Point development on the East River waterfront. New Yorkers earning 40 and 60 percent of the area median income, or between $25,372 for a single person and $86,460 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the rent-stabilized apartments, which range from $665/month studios to $1,601/month two bedrooms.
Construction begins on Socrates Sculpture Park’s permanent home made of shipping containers
Rendering of The Cubes at Socrates Sculpture Park, courtesy LOT-EK NYC Parks and Socrates Sculpture Park broke ground this week on “The Cubes,” a two-story building that will be the first permanent structure in the Astoria park’s 30-year history. The 2,640-square-foot facility will house programming, administrative offices, community work, and arts education. Designed by architecture studio LOT-EK, the $5,735,000 project will be created using recycled shipping containers to honor the neighborhood’s “industrial roots,” according to a press release. Construction is expected to finish in early 2024.
Proposed $2B mixed-use district with 2,800 new apartments in Astoria moves forward
A plan to build a large-scale development with 2,800 apartments in Astoria is moving forward. The City Planning Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of Innovation QNS, a $2 billion mixed-use district proposed for five blocks in the Queens neighborhood, spanning 37th Street to Northern Boulevard, between 35th and 36th Avenues. The project will then head to the City Council for a final vote where it may face resistance from the local representative, Council Member Julie Won, who said she wants at least 50 percent of the apartments to be affordable.
MTA selects design team for Penn Station renovation
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected a group of architects and engineers for the $7 billion redesign of Penn Station, with the agency’s board voting to approve the contract on Wednesday. The agency tapped FXCollaborative Architects and WSP USA to bring their Penn Station Master Plan to life, with further assistance from London-based John McAslan + Partners as collaborative architects. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, work will begin “in the coming months.”
