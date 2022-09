As of next month, Newark Airport will no longer be considered a New York City airport. Despite being located in New Jersey, Newark has long been considered one of New York City’s main airports, alongside John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia. While all three airports are listed under the city code NYC, this will change Oct. 3, according to a memo from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announcing new standards for multi-airport cities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO