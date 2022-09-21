Read full article on original website
Related
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
theregistrysocal.com
9,404 SQFT Bank of America in Arcadia Listed for $16.2MM
A 9,404 square foot retail asset occupied by Bank of America in Arcadia, Calif. has recently been placed up for sale. According to the listing by Faris Lee Investments, the bank is being offered at $16.2 million, or about $1,724 per square foot. Located at 1234 S. Baldwin Ave., the...
theregistrysocal.com
NewcrestImage Buys La Quinta Inn & Suites in Los Angeles for $44.2MM
Even as the hotel industry across the state of California continues to cool off following a record pace set in 2021, there are some choice properties that generate interest from investors across the country. In a recent transaction that closed on September 2nd, Grapevine, Tex.-based NewcrestImage spent $44.2 million, or $157,295 per key, according to public records, to acquire the La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Los Angeles located at 5249 W Century Blvd. The seller of the property was Highgate Hotels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradoboulevard.net
A New Wild Parrot Comes to Pasadena
The Wild Parrot Brewing Company takes its name from the wild parrots of Pasadena, who, as the story goes, were set free to escape a fire at the pet emporium in Simpson’s Garden Town on East Colorado Boulevard, which burned down in 1959. Owners of the Wild Parrot Brewing...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
theregistrysocal.com
Stos Partners Sells183,000 SQFT Pomona Industrial Asset for $46MM
POMONA, Calif., (September 23, 2022) – Stos Partners, one of the most active commercial real estate investment and management firms in Southern California, announced its recent disposition of a 182,275 square-foot industrial building located in the infill Los Angeles County submarket of Pomona, California for $45.9 million (just under $252 per square foot). Denver-based EverWest Advisors, an institutional real estate investment management firm, acquired the San Gabriel Valley asset.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood
Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
Fast Casual
Ramen King Keisuke launching in California
Ramen King Keisuke, a fast casual concept led by Tokyo's chef Keisuke Takeda, is opening Saturday in Monterey Park in Los Angeles and will serve Tonkotsu Broth Ramen, a bone broth boiled for over 10 hours. "This isn't your college roommate's typical ramen, but it is on his budget," CEO...
myburbank.com
Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem
Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse
The property sold for nearly $51 million earlier this year. Now, the city's Planning Commission is slated to consider the redevelopment proposal during its Oct. 6 meeting. The post North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles
Southern California Is Still Golden: If Everyone is Leaving, Why is the Housing Market so Strong?
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops
The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.
Palos Verdes fault running along coast of LA, OC could trigger devastating earthquake
A new study from Harvard University suggests that the Palos Verdes fault, running along the coasts of Los Angeles and Orange Counties, could trigger a devastating earthquake of up to 7.8 magnitude -- similar in scale to one that could be unleashed by the menacing San Andreas Fault. Though scientists have been aware of the fault's existence for years, the study declares that what they believe to be a new revelation could be the deciding factor in what unleashes "The Big One."The Palos Verdes fault line runs directly underneath the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and though mostly underwater, it sits under places...
Top 10 California counties with the cheapest gas
Gas prices are slowly starting to increase again. After nearly a three-month-long decline in prices, the second longest streak on record, the national gas price of $3.67 increased to $3.81, according to AAA. In California, that statewide average is $5.49; in Los Angeles, the average cost of gas is $5.54, according to AAA. However, some […]
Comments / 0