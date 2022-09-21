Even as the hotel industry across the state of California continues to cool off following a record pace set in 2021, there are some choice properties that generate interest from investors across the country. In a recent transaction that closed on September 2nd, Grapevine, Tex.-based NewcrestImage spent $44.2 million, or $157,295 per key, according to public records, to acquire the La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Los Angeles located at 5249 W Century Blvd. The seller of the property was Highgate Hotels.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO