San Clemente, CA

theregistrysocal.com

NewcrestImage Buys La Quinta Inn & Suites in Los Angeles for $44.2MM

Even as the hotel industry across the state of California continues to cool off following a record pace set in 2021, there are some choice properties that generate interest from investors across the country. In a recent transaction that closed on September 2nd, Grapevine, Tex.-based NewcrestImage spent $44.2 million, or $157,295 per key, according to public records, to acquire the La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Los Angeles located at 5249 W Century Blvd. The seller of the property was Highgate Hotels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Stos Partners Sells183,000 SQFT Pomona Industrial Asset for $46MM

POMONA, Calif., (September 23, 2022) – Stos Partners, one of the most active commercial real estate investment and management firms in Southern California, announced its recent disposition of a 182,275 square-foot industrial building located in the infill Los Angeles County submarket of Pomona, California for $45.9 million (just under $252 per square foot). Denver-based EverWest Advisors, an institutional real estate investment management firm, acquired the San Gabriel Valley asset.
POMONA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

9,404 SQFT Bank of America in Arcadia Listed for $16.2MM

A 9,404 square foot retail asset occupied by Bank of America in Arcadia, Calif. has recently been placed up for sale. According to the listing by Faris Lee Investments, the bank is being offered at $16.2 million, or about $1,724 per square foot. Located at 1234 S. Baldwin Ave., the...
ARCADIA, CA
irvineweekly.com

Coca-Cola Co. Celebrates New Office Space In Irvine

While Irvine’s technology sector is well-represented, Coca-Cola will now be part of the local innovation pool representing the food and beverage sector with a newly announced office space. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Coca-Cola Company celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company executives, and state and local leaders for...
IRVINE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM

IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Stater Bros. to open a new store

Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Brandywine Homes Acquires Nearly 1.6 Acres of Land and Office Building in El Monte for $12.5MM

Los Angeles, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Vice President Steven Berman and Associate Marcos Villagomez with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group completed the sale of a 69,031 square foot land assemblage and 1031 Exchange for a 22,320 square foot medical office building in El Monte, California. Steven and Marcos represented the buyer, Brandywine Homes, in the acquisition, and the sellers, Universal Development LLC and YKL Real Estate, LLC in the disposition.
EL MONTE, CA

