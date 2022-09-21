Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
NewcrestImage Buys La Quinta Inn & Suites in Los Angeles for $44.2MM
Even as the hotel industry across the state of California continues to cool off following a record pace set in 2021, there are some choice properties that generate interest from investors across the country. In a recent transaction that closed on September 2nd, Grapevine, Tex.-based NewcrestImage spent $44.2 million, or $157,295 per key, according to public records, to acquire the La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Los Angeles located at 5249 W Century Blvd. The seller of the property was Highgate Hotels.
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
theregistrysocal.com
Stos Partners Sells183,000 SQFT Pomona Industrial Asset for $46MM
POMONA, Calif., (September 23, 2022) – Stos Partners, one of the most active commercial real estate investment and management firms in Southern California, announced its recent disposition of a 182,275 square-foot industrial building located in the infill Los Angeles County submarket of Pomona, California for $45.9 million (just under $252 per square foot). Denver-based EverWest Advisors, an institutional real estate investment management firm, acquired the San Gabriel Valley asset.
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
theregistrysocal.com
9,404 SQFT Bank of America in Arcadia Listed for $16.2MM
A 9,404 square foot retail asset occupied by Bank of America in Arcadia, Calif. has recently been placed up for sale. According to the listing by Faris Lee Investments, the bank is being offered at $16.2 million, or about $1,724 per square foot. Located at 1234 S. Baldwin Ave., the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
irvineweekly.com
Coca-Cola Co. Celebrates New Office Space In Irvine
While Irvine’s technology sector is well-represented, Coca-Cola will now be part of the local innovation pool representing the food and beverage sector with a newly announced office space. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Coca-Cola Company celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company executives, and state and local leaders for...
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
theregistrysocal.com
20-Unit Orange County Apartment Property Trades for $5.69MM
IRVINE, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a newly renovated 20-unit garden-style multifamily community in Westminster, California. Recently improved with an exterior renovation completed in 2022, the northern Orange County property sold for $5.69 million, equating to a price of $298,000 per unit.
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Southern California gas prices are skyrocketing again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, increasing 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One of the best spots for apple picking in US is this tiny California farm, Yelp says
Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for all of the iconic fall festivities like apple picking. And a small California farm is one of the best places for apple picking nationwide, according to Yelp’s list of the “top 25 apple picking spots in the U.S.”
California is the ‘sole producer’ of these 17 crops
California is a well-known leader in agriculture, but did you know there are certain crops almost exclusively grown in the state?
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Stater Bros. to open a new store
Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
theregistrysocal.com
Hines & USAA Real Estate Begin Construction of 930-Unit Riverwalk Village in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Hines, the global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with USAA Real Estate, began construction of its 200-acre Riverwalk San Diego village with a phase-one groundbreaking ceremony on September 21. Riverwalk San Diego will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in western Mission Valley into a live-work-play transit-oriented neighborhood.
Menifee, CA real estate market update
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Menifee, California, which is located in Riverside County.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are slightly more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and […]
theregistrysocal.com
Brandywine Homes Acquires Nearly 1.6 Acres of Land and Office Building in El Monte for $12.5MM
Los Angeles, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Vice President Steven Berman and Associate Marcos Villagomez with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group completed the sale of a 69,031 square foot land assemblage and 1031 Exchange for a 22,320 square foot medical office building in El Monte, California. Steven and Marcos represented the buyer, Brandywine Homes, in the acquisition, and the sellers, Universal Development LLC and YKL Real Estate, LLC in the disposition.
