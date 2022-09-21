ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Italians expected to choose first female PM on election day

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Italian voters headed to the polls Sunday to choose a new prime minister, an election that polls suggest will usher in the country's first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. Giorgia Meloni, head of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy Party), is heavily favored to win the...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy