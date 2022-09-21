Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Jacquez Jones Talks Win Over NIU, Looks Ahead to Ole Miss
Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to the media following No. 8 Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in Lexington. Jones spoke about how the defense handled NIU, his emotions as he now looks ahead to playing his former team next week and more. The Ole Miss ...
ABC 33/40 News
Two Thompson defensive stands help end Clay-Chalkville's 20-game winning streak
The defending state champions in Class 6A and Class 7A are looking like very different teams than they were a year ago. But when the two met for the Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week on My 68, there was still plenty of hype around the matchup. And the two teams delivered.
Elite LB Sammy Brown Enjoys 'Electric' Atmosphere on Rocky Top
Jefferson (Ga.) standout linebacker Sammy Brown is more than familiar with Tennessee as he has frequently visited Knoxville since becoming a coveted recruit. He returned to campus on Saturday for Tennessee's clash against Florida, and he discusses the visit and more here. “Electric," Brown ...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball wins big on Senior Night
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic ended a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 win over Lexington on Senior Night Thursday. “I want to carry this win,” Stars coach Sydnee Tidwell said. “This was our first complete, from start-to-finish game where everything that we did was what we have been practicing. We finally put all the little pieces together. I just want to keep this rolling and keep the confidence there.”
