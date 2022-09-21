KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic ended a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 win over Lexington on Senior Night Thursday. “I want to carry this win,” Stars coach Sydnee Tidwell said. “This was our first complete, from start-to-finish game where everything that we did was what we have been practicing. We finally put all the little pieces together. I just want to keep this rolling and keep the confidence there.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO